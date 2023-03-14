SPRINGFIELD – Moody’s Investors Service announced Tuesday that it has upgraded Illinois’ bond rating to A3, up from Baa1, marking the eighth credit upgrade the state has received in less than two years.
Moody’s is now the second major rating agency to put Illinois in the ‘A’ category following S&P’s decision on Feb. 23 to upgrade the state to A- on its scale.
“This credit upgrade, our second one this year, is the result of the steps we’ve taken in Illinois to put ourselves on firm fiscal footing,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “We have balanced our budget, paid our bills on time, cleared out decades of debt, made extra pension payments, and saved billions for a rainy day.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his budget proposal for members of the General Assembly on Wednesday in Springfield.
In its announcement, Moody’s cited the state’s “improving governance” as a key factor in its decision. Moody’s is one of many firms that now assesses companies and governments on an “environmental, social and governance,” or ESG, framework.
The rating agency said it had updated the state’s “issuer profile score” in the governance category to 2 from 3.
“Like other states, Illinois enjoyed solid tax revenue growth over the past couple years, expanding its capacity to build financial reserves and increase payments towards outstanding liabilities,” Moody’s said in its announcement. “The state is on track to close fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, with further growth in reserves that are already at their strongest level in over a decade.”
Illinois’ “rainy day” fund is slated to reach its highest-ever balance of more than $1.9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
The new rating applies to the state’s general obligation, or GO, bonds and its Build Illinois sales tax bonds. Illinois currently has approximately $26 billion in outstanding GO bonds and $2 billion in outstanding sales tax bonds.
Moody’s also rated the state’s financial outlook as “stable,” saying that such an outlook “balances the financial progress being made by the state with the uncertainty of the present economic climate.”
“The state’s lean financial reserves and heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens make it more vulnerable than other states to a negative shift in the national or global economy,” it said.
READ THE MOODY'S REPORT:
Photos: Chicago mayoral candidates in the 2023 election
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., talks to reporters after lunch at Punta Cana restaurant as owner Yonny Mora, left, make a photo of the group Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., bends over to smell the fresh bread dough during a campaign stop at the Morelia Supermarket bakery Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and looks over some papers during lunch at Punta Cana restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., center, campaigns with Chicago Alderman Felix Cardona, right, at the La Costa restaurant Feb. 22 in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to supporters after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters listen Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speeches during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, kisses her spouse Amy Eshleman during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signs for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-elect are seen during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs a supporter after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter records of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speech for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot waves hand to supporters as she walks in for Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot claps for supporters during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pins for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot are seen on a table during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens a supporter for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is seen at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas opens his car after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, left, puts his arm around the shoulder of Alderman Tom Tunney as they listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has a news conference in front of Ann Sather restaurant after his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is reflected in a mirror after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas shakes hand with a voter during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas wears a pin during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas smiles as he listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.