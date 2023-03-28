SPRINGFIELD — Growing up in Decatur, Mark Denzler saw firsthand the impact a robust manufacturing sector could have on a community and those who live within it, including his own family.

Denzler’s dad operated a construction company, his mom owned her own shop in Hickory Point Mall and several members of his extended family worked for industrial giants such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., A.E. Staley and Caterpillar.

“It put food on the table, manufacturing did,” Denzler told Lee Enterprises in an interview. “I definitely think that it gave me an appreciation for what manufacturing does.”

Though he did not know it at the time, Denzler would rise through the ranks of state politics and business, ultimately becoming president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, which bills itself as the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States.

Representing more than 4,000 companies and facilities that produce a third of the Illinois jobs, Denzler is one of the most influential lobbyists in the state and is often at the center of policy debates that impact the business community.

One of the IMA's most high-profile annual events is set for Wednesday, when Denzler will announce the winner of the organization's Makers Madness competition. The tournament-style contest was created to raise awareness of the innovative products manufactured across the state.

College years

Before his interest settled in the political arena, Denzler planned to study biology at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Like most college freshmen, though, he changed his major once he got to campus, settling on political science with a minor in international relations. He also found his love of travel during a semester abroad in Nigeria. He said he sees travel as a “great equalizer.”

Denzler, a graduate of Decatur's Eisenhower High School, later participated in the graduate-level Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program at the University of Illinois Springfield. While there, he worked for House Republicans, focusing on consumer protection before transitioning to transportation.

It was there that Denzler got his first taste of policymaking. Among the initiatives he worked on was Gov. Jim Edgar’s effort to reform school funding in Illinois.

Edgar sought to shift the main funding mechanism for schools away from local property taxes to state funding, an effort to close disparities between richer suburban districts and poorer districts in Chicago and downstate. Though unsuccessful, it helped lay the groundwork for the evidence-based funding model that passed in 2017.

After completing the ILSIP program, Denzler moved to Washington, D.C., to work in constituent affairs for Congressman Tom Ewing, a Republican representing east-central Illinois. He said it was "eye-opening to be in the halls of power."

“For a person growing up in Decatur, kind of low middle-class, my parents weren’t politically affiliated. They didn’t know anybody and they didn’t write campaign checks,” Denzler said. “For a young kid from the cornfields in Macon County, it was kind of a cool thing to do.”

Denzler loved the history of Washington, D.C., but wanted to come back to Illinois.

He got his chance in 1999 when he was hired for his first stint with the IMA as a governmental affairs representative.

Denzler was hired by IMA president Greg Baise, whom he would eventually succeed nearly two decades later.

“Mark is a very accomplished and thoughtful person,” Baise told Lee Enterprises. “I recognized early on that his skillset of understanding issues in state government was second to none.”

After taking a three-year interlude to work for State Farm in Bloomington, Denzler returned to the IMA as vice president of governmental affairs. He became its president and CEO in 2018.

A Central Illinois love story

After moving back to Illinois in the late 1990s, Denzler met his wife Debbi while volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois.

“He was talking about going to this show and I was like ‘Oh that’s so cool, I’d love to go to that,’ except I didn’t get tickets,” Debbi Denzler said. “A couple days later, he called me and said that he got tickets for this show, first come, first serve. I was in a meeting when the call came in.

“So after the meeting, I called all frantic because I really wanted to go and I had figured he had already gotten rid of the ticket to somebody else. The ticket was still available. He hadn’t called anyone else.”

A couple days after taking in a performance of “Rent” together, Denzler asked Debbi to dinner on Valentine's Day.

They had a Springfield fairy tale and were married at the Old State Capitol building with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln impersonators greeting their guests. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Debbi Denzler said she learned early in the relationship with her future husband that he is thoughtful, intentional and believes in working with everyone.

“He doesn't talk negatively about others,” she said. “His philosophy is working with everybody regardless of what their political party is, because he believes in people working together despite what party you are.”

Under the Dome

Denzler is a firm believer in preparation, a quality key to his Capitol checklist.

“If I’m going to testify in committee, I’ve done my homework. I know my talking points,” Denzler said. “Know your facts and the most important thing is don’t make something up if you don’t know it.”

The IMA lobbies the state government on behalf of member organizations. Given that most of those are businesses, the group tends to lean toward conservative positions on issues like taxes and regulations.

"Mark is a great friend, he's passionate about his issues and he's always been easy to work with and we thank him for all his hard work, working with the House of Representatives," said state Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, vice-chair of the House Labor Committee.

Under Baise, the group established for-profit subsidiary Xpress Professional Services, a political fulfillment firm that produces digital, television and radio ads as well as direct mail for political candidates and causes. The group was long considered a major player in establishment Illinois Republican politics.

But in a state where Democrats now hold every constitutional office and supermajorities in the state legislature, the group has sought common ground while protecting its interests.

“It’s conservative in its thoughts but it also understands the other sides of issues as well,” Baise said. “That’s why it's important to have a leader that can see both sides, and Mark clearly does that.”

Denzler said that he believes in treating people with respect and building relationships.

“Particularly in a Democratic state where you might have more policy members that are adverse or have a different philosophy than the business community,” Denzler said. “I think it’s about building relationships. I think you also have to take wins when you can get them and sometimes that means compromise.”

Denzler said that being a good listener is the most important thing for building relationships and that he tries to understand other people’s point of view.

“At the end of the day, people having an opposing view aren't bad people, they aren't evil people, they just have a different philosophy,” Denzler said.

Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Macon County, described Denzler as a fierce advocate for manufacturing in Illinois and in Decatur.

“He is a Decatur native and so he is very familiar with all things manufacturing in the state and really the impact that manufacturing can have on a community — small communities and large communities alike,” Bateman said.

Bateman’s organization works to attract manufacturing jobs to the county, which has more than 11,000 workers employed in the sector.

“It’s really easy to focus on the larger cities and the suburbs on the northern side of the state because there is a ton of economic development and a ton of activity in that part of the state,” Bateman said. “But there are some really impactful and meaningful manufacturing operations taking place in downstate Illinois.”

As well as promoting existing manufacturers, Denzler works to bring new manufacturing jobs to the state.

“I think you look at the advantages Illinois has. We have a central location. We have a great infrastructure system and that includes rails, roads and waterways,” Denzler said.

Denzler says that his favorite part of the job is getting to tour manufacturing facilities.

“The best thing is going out and meeting manufacturing workers, seeing the pride that they have, seeing what they make,” Denzler said.

In addition to leading one of the most influential business organizations in the state, Denzler was recently named Speaker of the Third House — the organization representing Illinois lobbyists. He described the role as an honor.

“It truly is humbling and I think hopefully reflects what people think of me and my ability to get along with everybody,” Denzler said.

Denzler was also recently named Railroader of the Year by the Illinois Railroad Association.

“For the association, it’s a way to honor people and to salute folks who have really gone to bat for the railroad industry,” said Tim Butler, president and CEO of the Illinois Railroad Association and a former state representative. “The thing for us with the railroad association is the relationship that we have with the manufacturing industry in the state of Illinois is huge.”

Giving back

Despite his professional commitments, Denzler remains an active member of his community, serving on the board of directors for the Midwest affiliate of St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital and as the board chair for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, which represents 30 counties.

“I’m really passionate about volunteer work,” Denzler said. “I was taught from an early age from my parents about the importance of giving back. I just love volunteering and giving back to the community.”

Denzler is also an avid sock collector with more than 40 pairs of fun-patterned socks. They range from Union Pacific blue-and-yellow to socks featuring Scooby-Doo, received as a gift because his son C.J. loved the cartoon growing up.

Outside of volunteering, Denzler spends his free time flying his Cessna 172 single-engine airplane. He received his private pilot license six years ago.

Denzler was determined to complete the program, which took him close to a year since he could only fly nights and weekends.

“I laughed because I started at about the same time as a kid from Rochester who was in high school and he got his in about three months,” Denzler said.

Denzler said that he loves flying because it represents being a lifetime learner. He said the skills needed in the sky are often similar to those he needs working in Illinois politics.

“Taking off is fairly easy. And as I'm flying this out, I think, ‘how do I land this thing?’ But then your training kicks in,” Denzler said. “You get a crisis — and I don’t care if it is at the Capitol and something comes up last minute and is a huge issue — if you’ve done your training, and you’ve done your preparation, (it’s okay).

“It would have been easy to freak out, and for a minute my heart raced.

“But then you start going through your checklist.”

