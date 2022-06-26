Meet the 4 Republicans running for the 16th Congressional District

Four Republicans are vying to represent the 16th Congressional District in Tuesday's primary election.

The district is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who is not seeking reelection. Its new boundaries stretch from the Wisconsin border and include parts of McLean, Tazewell, Woodford, and Livingston counties, among others.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Dunlap, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District, faces challengers JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford, Walt Peters of Rockford and Michael Rebresh of Minooka.

Get to know the candidates in survey answers they provided to The Pantagraph last week.

JoAnne Guillemette

Name three reasons you are running

1. I am passionate about my advocacy and confident about my ability to strengthen legal protections, preserve constitutional rights, and restore traditional family values.

2. I am capable of providing responsive representation for the 16th District as an elected congresswoman. No woman has served the 16th District since Lynn Morley Martin in the early 1980s. I would be the second in the District and first Black Republican Congresswoman in Illinois if elected. I will make a historical difference and legislative change when elected.

3. I am the PPP for the 16th District — the RIGHT PERSON in the RIGHT PLACE at the RIGHT PERIOD in time.

What do you hope to accomplish if you win?

We are living in a time when our U.S.-style freedom of speech is censored and all but extinct. As an elected U.S. Representative, I will raise my voice at the federal level on behalf of the 16th District residents, all Illinois residents with a particular focus on children, parents, seniors and veterans who have had their rights ignored and benefits denied.

I hope to preserve our constitutional rights to life and liberty. I hope to stimulate economic growth in small businesses and stabilize the volatile cash flow in our financial markets. I hope to ensure public safety and national security. All this and more through strong advocacy and bipartisan efforts without compromising my constituents' values.

What has prepared you for this position?

A major responsibility of U.S. representatives is to enact federal laws and as a licensed attorney I am well prepared to read and comprehend laws, draft and sponsor laws.

As an ATTORNEY licensed in Illinois, New York, Texas, Arkansas and the District of Columbia, I have extensive experience handling civil and criminal cases in State and Federal Courts. Specifically, I worked as a prosecutor (Assistant City Attorney-Rockford, Assistant State's Attorney-Chicago, Assistant Attorney General-Rockford & Chicago), as an arbitrator, legal advisor to agencies, administrative judicial officer, and litigator in private practice.

Prior to my legal career I worked as a SOCIAL WORKER and TEACHER which ignited my passion to protect children and families. They are the heart of America and my reason to advocate as an attorney and hopefully as a legislator.

Anything else you want to share?

I am a Christian, parent, child and community advocate. For additional information about me and my candidacy go to www.guillemetteforcongress.com

In these critical times it is important for Republicans to get out to vote for those who represent our interest and values. Elect me, JoAnne Guillemette, for Congress June 28!

Darin LaHood

Name three reasons you are running: My children – As a central Illinois native, I want to make our state and region better off for my kids and their future

Our communities – The 16th District is home to heavy agriculture and manufacturing industries. On the Ways and Means Committee, I can provide a strong voice to ensure that the needs of our rural communities are a priority in Washington

Fundamental Rights – I believe deeply in the Constitution, and now more than ever we need leaders in Congress who will defend the Constitution and our rights as Americans What do you hope to accomplish if you win? As I have during my time in Congress, I will continue to provide steady conservative leadership, provide strong constituent service, and advocate for our communities in downstate Illinois. Many of our communities are feeling the impact of high costs and violent crime. With a Republican majority in Congress, I would like to reduce wasteful inflationary spending that is driving up costs, enact pro-growth economic policies that empower our small businesses and workers, and support and invest in our police to reduce crime. What has prepared you for this position? Over the last six years, I have served as the U.S. representative for the 18th Congressional District of Illinois and prior to that, I served as an Illinois State Senator and a state and federal prosecutor. During my time in Congress, I have prioritized strong constituent service, helping thousands of constituents with casework with various federal agencies, including the IRS, Social Security, Veterans Affairs, and immigration. I serve on the House Ways and Means and House Intelligence Committees, which gives Illinois a seat at the table for critical discussions on both the economy and national security. In addition, I have a strong track record of commonsense conservative leadership and have worked to enact legislation that benefits Illinois families, workers, small businesses, and agriculture. Anything else you want to share? Under one-party Democrat control of Washington, our country has been put on a path of decay and decline. Inflation and gas prices are at record highs, violent crime has increased, and a crisis rages at our southern border. We need a check on the Biden Administration, and a Republican majority in Congress that will enact pro-growth economic policies to reduce costs for Illinois families.

Walt Peters

Name three reasons you are running

I am running because I want to represent the values of the voters of the 16th congressional district. I am not a politician. I am an engineer, but more importantly, I am a citizen of Illinois.

The citizens of Illinois are creators of value and wealth that has given America the greatest standard of living in the world. That standard of living did not happen by accident. It was created by a free and industrious American people coupled with the right to private property and economic capitalism. That is the bedrock upon which the foundation of America sits, and it is a truth that once again needs to be taught in the schools and respected in Washington. I wish to go to Washington to express that truth.

The second reason is relatively simple. I find 8% inflation, $5 per gallon gas, and the disastrous exit from Afghanistan to be unacceptable. And, I have no confidence that the politicians that brought us to this condition are people that can fix the problem.

The third reason can be found on our coins. The phrase E Pluribus Unum. Out of many one. That summarizes the true history of America as a cultural melting pot of different peoples who believed in the ideals represented by America. We need to reassert that. If you chose to not get a COVID vaccination it does not make you an “anti-vaxxer,” if you chose to question the origins of COVID-19 it does not make you xenophobic or a conspiracy theorist, and if you show up at a school board meeting because you are a concerned parent it does not make you a domestic terrorist. We need to be able to talk to each other without using derogatory language.

What do you hope to accomplish if you win?

I will work:

To stop the DOJ-FBI interference in parents’ rights to determine what is taught in their children’s schools

To rein in government spending and its resulting taxation when funded and inflation when unfunded

To stop government overreach and its subsequent regulatory costs to business and infringements on our freedom

To stop the attack on free speech by working to break-up the social media companies

To break-up the education-media complex and support education not indoctrination and diversity of thought not echo-chamber speech

To protect the right to life

To protect property rights

To protect individual rights – The right to bear arms, freedom of speech and freedom of religion

What has prepared you for this position?

My education includes a bachelor’s degree in engineering, a master’s degree in business and I am a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. I have spent my career as an engineer and manager working to increase American productivity, innovation, and opportunity. I am not a career politician and my engineering, business, and military background make me the candidate best equipped to address 8% inflation, $5/gallon gasoline, and disasters such as the exit from Afghanistan.

Anything else you want to share?

The voters of the 16th Congressional District have a unique opportunity on June 28 to vote for a candidate whose real-world experience and skills are those needed to fix the problems in Washington. An engineer and business manager as opposed to a career politician. Someone who shares the understanding and values of the citizens of northern and central Illinois and whose private sector experience is what is needed in Washington.

The major issue in the 16th district is a loss of trust in the federal government. There is a belief that the actions taken in Washington do not have the best interests of the American citizens in mind and that the values inherent in those decisions do not represent the values of the citizens of northern and central Illinois.

The loss of trust comes from the actions of the career politicians in Washington and is manifested in how those actions affect those of us who live in Illinois. The citizens of northern and central Illinois provide the United States and the rest of the world with goods and material that make us the wealthiest nation on earth. We are laborers who build cars and construction equipment. We are engineers and architects who design buildings and products to improve our standard of living. We are farmers who feed the world. For all this, we now are dealing with $5.00/gallon gas and a lack of fertilizer as a result of Washington’s attack on fossil fuels. We are dealing with a crisis on the border as a result of inaction by Washington. We have the DOJ and FBI investigating parents who show concern for what is being taught their children in public schools. We are seeing empty shelves at our stores and a lack of baby formula in the supermarkets as a result of Washington interference, and we are dealing with 8% inflation as a result of excessive Washington spending.

I want to fix that lack of trust by fixing the economic problems caused by Washington and by making the values of the citizens of northern and central Illinois the values by which our country is governed.

Michael Rebresh

Name three reasons you are running

1. To put an end to career politicians who know nothing of life for the millions of us on the ground floor of things.

2. Term limits on Congress-ending pensions for elected office

3. Secure our border, energy independence and family values that have been corrupted in primary and secondary education

What do you hope to accomplish if you win?

As much as I possibly can. I will not fundraise for the party. I want to offer creative solutions to serious problems and I want to have a unified country once again without having to go to war for it. We must pave the way for new energy technologies while using all available energies to their max potential. We need the best roads and bridges and water and pipes the world has ever known so we don’t make the same investments over and over again. No more 5,000-page bills and 24 hours for a vote.

What has prepared you for this position?

Life. I started working when I was 12 to help lay the family bills. I am a self made college graduate from Illinois State University. I have been in film, television, commercials, industrial training films all with speaking roles. I have written a book about my 10 years as a professional chauffeur for Ron Santo of Cubs fame. I have owned three businesses each with caring success. I am a father of three, loving and devoted husband. I am an over the road truck driver and am tired of watching my government flush itself down the toilet and take all of us with it.

Anything else you want to share?

I am not a politician in the traditional sense. I am self funded, own nobody any special favors and therefore can represent the people and not the special interests. I am an honest man who lives an honest life. I work for a living and want to see the fruits of my labor in whatever field they may be, I want to see them flourish and success like America promises us it can.

