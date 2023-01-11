McLean County sheriff: New gun law in 'total conflict' with Constitution

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane on Wednesday said he believes the state's new law banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons is "in total conflict" with the U.S. Constitution.
Lane's office distributed an open letter to the public on Wednesday evening, saying the sheriff wanted to give residents an update on the "disappointing" passage of the legislation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Tuesday night.
Read more about the law here.
Unlike sheriffs in several counties
who issued similar letters earlier in the day, Lane did not explicitly say he would not enforce the law.
Instead, he affirmed his commitment to protecting residents' constitutional rights and suggested the law violates the 2nd Amendment.
"The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right of the people," he wrote. "If the intent of the legislative branch of this state is to change the U.S. Constitution, there is a process that was created long ago to accomplish such a change.
"Changing Illinois law in what I believe is in total conflict with the U.S. Constitution is not how it is done."
Read the letter for yourself here:
Several other Central Illinois sheriffs posted messages on social media earlier Wednesday saying they would not enforce the law. They included sheriffs in
Logan, DeWitt, La Salle, Woodford, Tazewell, Piatt, Grundy and Coles counties.
The Pantagraph has reached out to Lane's office to clarify his position. He had declined to speak to a reporter on the subject earlier in the day, citing the upcoming press release.
