McLean County EMA to open mitigation plan for comments

The agency announced on Monday the plan will be available for review and public comment starting on Feb. 9. It will be posted on the agency's website: mcleancountyema.org. The comment period will go through Feb. 23.
The plan includes projects that are meant to help reduce damage from weather and other hazards, the announcement said.
There will also be a public forum on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. It will be conducted virtually and those who wish to attend should contact the agency at (309)888-5020 or contact Andrea Bostwick-Campbell at (217)585-9517 ext. 9 or abostwick@aecspfld.com.
Those who would like to see a physical copy of the plan can set up a time to do so by calling the agency.
After the comment period is over the plan will be submitted to the state and federal emergency management agencies with any needed revisions. The planning committee has been holding public meetings since February of last year.
Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri will cut the ribbon on a first-of-its kind “regional logistics center” intended to aid out-of-state women in need of abortion services at the organization’s Metro East facility.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been spending campaign money faster than she has been raising it, leaving her with less political cash than she had shortly after winning office two and a half years ago.
Four contenders in the Republican race for governor largely spent as much or more than they raised during the final quarter of 2021 as they competed for the right to take on billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, coordinates emergency response for weather and disaster events in the Law and Justice Center, on Sept. 17, 2021. The agency's Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan will be available for public review starting Feb. 9, 2022.