McLean County EMA to open mitigation plan for comments

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Emergency Management Agency will open up public comments for its Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan next month. A committee has been working on the plan for almost a year.

The agency announced on Monday the plan will be available for review and public comment starting on Feb. 9. It will be posted on the agency's website: mcleancountyema.org. The comment period will go through Feb. 23.

The plan includes projects that are meant to help reduce damage from weather and other hazards, the announcement said.

There will also be a public forum on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. It will be conducted virtually and those who wish to attend should contact the agency at (309)888-5020 or contact Andrea Bostwick-Campbell at (217)585-9517 ext. 9 or abostwick@aecspfld.com.

Those who would like to see a physical copy of the plan can set up a time to do so by calling the agency.

After the comment period is over the plan will be submitted to the state and federal emergency management agencies with any needed revisions. The planning committee has been holding public meetings since February of last year.

Various area organizations and public bodies have been involved in creating the plan, including municipalities, school districts, fire protection districts, and healthcare providers.

