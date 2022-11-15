McCombie to head Illinois House GOP, become chamber's first female leader

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Republicans, in a closed-door vote Tuesday evening, elected state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, their next leader, making her the first woman ever to lead a caucus in the state House.

McCombie, 40, will succeed longtime House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, who announced last week that he would stand down after the caucus lost at least four seats in the Nov. 8 election.

“The House Republican Caucus is focused on helping Illinois families by offering commonsense solutions to the many problems our state faces,” McCombie said in a statement. “We will be a unified force that will grow our party by sticking to our core values and ending the corruption that has pervaded state government.”

McCombie was first elected in 2016, defeating Democratic Rep. Mike Smiddy in a blue collar district that includes portions of East Moline and stretches north to Savanna and east to Rock Falls and Sterling.

Her district changed significantly in redistricting, however, now stretching from the rural areas surrounding Rockford and Freeport to the Mississippi River.

She previously considered a challenge of Durkin's leadership in 2020 but dropped it when it was clear he had the votes to be reelected.

This time she had Durkin's backing. He was among 23 of what's expected to be a 41-member caucus who signed onto a letter last week supporting McCombie's candidacy.

McCombie, ahead of the vote Tuesday, told Lee Enterprises she believes she had locked down at least two additional votes and had four more leaning her way. Either way, more than enough to win the job.

"Our state needs a new generation of leadership to deliver upon the many opportunities of Illinois," the letter said. "Representative Tony McCombie will elevate our caucus and bring forward the change we need."

Those who were thought to be interested in the position included Rep. Martin McLaughin, R-Barrington Hills, and Rep. Tim Ozinga, R-Mokena.

McCombie takes over a caucus that will be its smallest since the the Cutback Amendment cut the size of the House from 177 to 118.

The GOP has been decimated in the Chicago suburbs, where voters have soured on the party's positions on social issues like abortion and guns. Former President Donald Trump's unpopularity has not helped either.

McCombie was born and raised in Savanna. She later served as an alderperson and the town's mayor. She is a small-business owner and is self-employed as a real estate agent.

McCombie is only the second female legislative leader in Illinois. Former Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, was Senate minority leader from 2009 to 2017.

Democrats have never elected a female legislative leader.

Meanwhile, Illinois Senate Republicans elected Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, as their new leader Tuesday night. He succeeds Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, and becomes the fourth different GOP leader in a span of six years.