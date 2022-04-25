Mask mandates in Illinois hospitals, doctors’ offices not going anywhere, for now

LISA SCHENCKER
It may be some time before people can walk through Illinois hospitals, doctors’ offices and nursing homes barefaced, despite mask mandates dropping on buses, planes and trains last week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 19 amended the state’s mask mandate so that it no longer applies to trains and buses after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate for transportation and major airlines pulled back their masking requirements. Masking requirements in most stores and schools ended earlier this year.
Health care settings, however, remain some of the last places in Illinois where everyone must continue to cover their mouths and noses. The state still requires masks in hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis centers, physician offices, dental offices and outpatient care centers, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the state health department.
Illinois is not considering lifting its mandate for hospitals and other health care settings “at the moment,” said Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for Pritzker, in an email Thursday. That’s despite hospitals in some states, including Texas and Iowa, beginning to roll back their mask requirements.
Local hospital leaders say Illinois’ continued mask mandate for health care settings is just fine with them.
“We would mandate it anyway,” said Dr. Richard Freeman, regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine, which has three hospitals in the Chicago area. “Anybody in the hospital, all our personnel are still masked, visitors still have to be masked. That is not going to change in the foreseeable future.”
That’s partly because many patients in the hospital are immunocompromised, meaning they’re more at risk if they catch COVID-19. Also, many people who go to hospitals have undiagnosed conditions that sometimes turn out to be COVID-19, he said.
Sinai Chicago, which has two acute care Chicago hospitals, will continue to follow guidance from the CDC and state health department, said Dr. Russell Fiorella, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs. Sinai had zero admitted patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday. But the masks add an extra layer of protection, Fiorella said. “As it stands now, I think it’s a comfort to our patients, it’s a comfort to our caregivers,” Fiorella said. “It provides safety. We’re comfortable as a system with that.” Esperanza Health Centers, which has community health centers on the West and Southwest sides of the city, also has no problem continuing to follow the state’s mandate, given that patients who don’t know they have COVID-19 may sometimes visit Esperanza’s clinics, said Dr. Ana Cortez, medical department administrator. “I think it’s really important to keep protecting the patients and the staff,” Cortez said.
Visitors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Friday had mixed opinions about continued mask mandates in hospitals.
Camille Baxter, 62, of Oak Park, said continuing to require masks at hospitals makes sense to her.
“The health care system has been so impacted by the pandemic, and you never know who’s been exposed to what,” said Baxter, who accompanied her husband to the hospital for treatment. She said she’s continued to wear masks in other indoor, crowded settings as well.
“We’re all uncomfortable. I’d love not to wear it,” she said. But, “to me, if it protects me and others it’s a small thing I can do.”
Tom Streible, however, said masks should no longer be mandated in hospitals. Streible, 66, of Romeoville, was at the hospital Friday while his fiancee underwent surgery.
He said he’s already received three shots of the vaccine, so he doesn’t feel that he needs a mask, though he wore one in the hospital Friday in compliance with the rules. People who are immunocompromised or at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 may still want to wear masks, he said, but not everyone should have to.
Highest-earning counties in Illinois
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Jasper County
- Median household income: $54,256
--- 17.7% below state median, 13.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#49. Winnebago County
- Median household income: $54,489
--- 17.3% below state median, 13.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#48. Rock Island County
- Median household income: $54,858
--- 16.7% below state median, 12.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Stark County
- Median household income: $54,907
--- 16.7% below state median, 12.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#46. Macoupin County
- Median household income: $55,159
--- 16.3% below state median, 12.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Livingston County
- Median household income: $55,160
--- 16.3% below state median, 12.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#44. St. Clair County
- Median household income: $55,179
--- 16.3% below state median, 12.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #731 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. DeWitt County
- Median household income: $55,587
--- 15.6% below state median, 11.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Peoria County
- Median household income: $55,842
--- 15.2% below state median, 11.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#41. Cumberland County
- Median household income: $56,206
--- 14.7% below state median, 10.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide
MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Clark County
- Median household income: $56,531
--- 14.2% below state median, 10.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#39. Effingham County
- Median household income: $56,685
--- 14.0% below state median, 9.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#38. Douglas County
- Median household income: $56,714
--- 13.9% below state median, 9.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
--- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Scott County
- Median household income: $57,118
--- 13.3% below state median, 9.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Bond County
- Median household income: $57,289
--- 13.0% below state median, 8.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#35. Logan County
- Median household income: $57,308
--- 13.0% below state median, 8.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Bureau County
- Median household income: $57,436
--- 12.8% below state median, 8.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Jo Daviess County
- Median household income: $57,946
--- 12.1% below state median, 7.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#32. LaSalle County
- Median household income: $58,142
--- 11.8% below state median, 7.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.4%
--- #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Lee County
- Median household income: $58,194
--- 11.7% below state median, 7.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Marshall County
- Median household income: $58,465
--- 11.3% below state median, 7.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%
--- #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Kankakee County
- Median household income: $58,902
--- 10.6% below state median, 6.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
--- #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Mercer County
- Median household income: $59,787
--- 9.3% below state median, 4.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Henry County
- Median household income: $59,933
--- 9.0% below state median, 4.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#26. Madison County
- Median household income: $60,738
--- 7.8% below state median, 3.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
--- #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Ogle County
- Median household income: $60,986
--- 7.4% below state median, 3.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.1%
--- #654 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide
A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Moultrie County
- Median household income: $61,456
--- 6.7% below state median, 2.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Brown County
- Median household income: $61,655
--- 6.4% below state median, 1.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #824 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Washington County
- Median household income: $61,763
--- 6.3% below state median, 1.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
--- #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%
--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Sangamon County
- Median household income: $61,912
--- 6.0% below state median, 1.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%
--- #522 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Calhoun County
- Median household income: $63,009
--- 4.4% below state median, 0.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.5%
--- #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jersey County
- Median household income: $63,028
--- 4.3% below state median, 0.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
--- #457 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#18. DeKalb County
- Median household income: $63,317
--- 3.9% below state median, 0.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%
--- #538 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#17. Tazewell County
- Median household income: $63,454
--- 3.7% below state median, 1.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Putnam County
- Median household income: $63,638
--- 3.4% below state median, 1.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Cook County
- Median household income: $64,660
--- 1.9% below state median, 2.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#14. Clinton County
- Median household income: $66,639
--- 1.1% above state median, 6.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.9%
--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#13. McLean County
- Median household income: $67,675
--- 2.7% above state median, 7.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Boone County
- Median household income: $69,272
--- 5.1% above state median, 10.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%
--- #340 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Piatt County
- Median household income: $70,849
--- 7.5% above state median, 12.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%
--- #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Woodford County
- Median household income: $72,808
--- 10.5% above state median, 15.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.1%
--- #291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Menard County
- Median household income: $74,684
--- 13.4% above state median, 18.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.9%
--- #299 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Grundy County
- Median household income: $77,350
--- 17.4% above state median, 23.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.3%
--- #216 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#7. Kane County
- Median household income: $79,394
--- 20.5% above state median, 26.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.5%
--- #153 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Canva
#6. Monroe County
- Median household income: $85,747
--- 30.1% above state median, 36.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.1%
--- #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. McHenry County
- Median household income: $86,799
--- 31.7% above state median, 38.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.7%
--- #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%
--- #3,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Will County
- Median household income: $86,961
--- 32.0% above state median, 38.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.9%
--- #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
--- #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lake County
- Median household income: $89,427
--- 35.7% above state median, 42.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.0%
--- #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #2,931 highest rate among all counties nationwide
edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons
#2. DuPage County
- Median household income: $92,809
--- 40.9% above state median, 47.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 46.6%
--- #61 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%
--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Kendall County
- Median household income: $96,563
--- 46.6% above state median, 53.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 47.7%
--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.5%
--- #3,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
