Madison County man shot in scuffle with police is charged, remains at large

The Madison County State's Attorney on Tuesday filed assault charges against a man who was shot during a scuffle with police officers.

John Shimchick, 45, of East Alton, was charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, aggravated battery, and aggravated resisting arrest in connection with an incident.

Bond for Shimchick was set at $75,000, according to a release from the South Roxana Police Department. As of Wednesday morning, however, he remained at large and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Rose Avenue in South Roxana at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 4. They say Shimchick struck a 60-year-old man in the head, leaving him with a 6-inch gash on his scalp and swollen left eye, according to charging documents.

According to the police department release, Shimchick threw three steak knives at the first officer to respond to the scene. A scuffle ensued that caused injuries to other officers, including Chief Bob Coles, the release stated.

The officer allegedly assaulted with the steak knives drew his service weapon and shot Shimchick during the scuffle, Coles said.

Shimchick was transported to St. Louis area hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening, Coles said. The officers returned to their departments after they were treated for their injuries, said the release.

"The suspect was taken to a hospital for a gunshot and since he was in Missouri we have no way of keeping him in custody in Missouri and bringing him to Illinois until charges are filed," Coles said. "Four officers were treated on the scene for lower back pain and hand injuries that occurred during the alleged altercation with Shimchick."

The shooting is being investigated by Illinois State Police.

