This is a developing story that will be updated.
DECATUR — A Macon County judge has ruled that legislation banning
semiautomatic weapons in Illinois violates the state's constitution.
Judge Rodney Forbes' ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and a group of area gun owners. Forbes had
previously issued a temporary restraining order halting the state from enforcing the ban on the plaintiffs.
Attorney Jerry Stocks, representing the plaintiffs, noted in a statement that the state is likely to appeal the decision. Forbes' ruling, he said, "represents a victory in one battle that is not, necessarily, the end of the war against the subject legislation."
The Legislature passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation banning semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines in January, and it took effect immediately. Illinois is the ninth state in the country to enact such a measure.
But a slew of legal challenges, including Caulkins', immediately followed. Cases in federal court argued that the ban violated
the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
Caulkins' lawsuit, however, alleged that the process by which the law was passed violated requirements from the Illinois Constitution that legislation get three public readings on three separate days in both houses, and that each bill be limited to a single subject. He also argued that the law violates the constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law by exempting certain classes of people, such as corrections officers and retired police.
Forbes ruled in favor of Caulkins and his fellow plaintiffs on the latter subject, but in favor of Pritzker's administration on the former, citing appellate court rulings in both instances.
Other plaintiffs in the case are Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin and those under the banner of "Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County." A list provided to the court included about 2,000 names of people who are members of the association.
READ THE RULING The Associated Press contributed.
Photos: Chicago mayoral candidates in the 2023 election
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., talks to reporters after lunch at Punta Cana restaurant as owner Yonny Mora, left, make a photo of the group Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., bends over to smell the fresh bread dough during a campaign stop at the Morelia Supermarket bakery Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and looks over some papers during lunch at Punta Cana restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., center, campaigns with Chicago Alderman Felix Cardona, right, at the La Costa restaurant Feb. 22 in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to supporters after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters listen Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speeches during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, kisses her spouse Amy Eshleman during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signs for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-elect are seen during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs a supporter after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter records of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speech for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot waves hand to supporters as she walks in for Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot claps for supporters during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pins for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot are seen on a table during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens a supporter for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is seen at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas opens his car after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, left, puts his arm around the shoulder of Alderman Tom Tunney as they listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has a news conference in front of Ann Sather restaurant after his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is reflected in a mirror after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas shakes hand with a voter during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas wears a pin during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas smiles as he listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Contact Brenden Moore at
brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.