This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — A Macon County judge has ruled that legislation banning semiautomatic weapons in Illinois violates the state's constitution.

Judge Rodney Forbes' ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and a group of area gun owners. Forbes had previously issued a temporary restraining order halting the state from enforcing the ban on the plaintiffs.

Attorney Jerry Stocks, representing the plaintiffs, noted in a statement that the state is likely to appeal the decision. Forbes' ruling, he said, "represents a victory in one battle that is not, necessarily, the end of the war against the subject legislation."

The Legislature passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation banning semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines in January, and it took effect immediately. Illinois is the ninth state in the country to enact such a measure.

But a slew of legal challenges, including Caulkins', immediately followed. Cases in federal court argued that the ban violated the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Caulkins' lawsuit, however, alleged that the process by which the law was passed violated requirements from the Illinois Constitution that legislation get three public readings on three separate days in both houses, and that each bill be limited to a single subject. He also argued that the law violates the constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law by exempting certain classes of people, such as corrections officers and retired police.

Forbes ruled in favor of Caulkins and his fellow plaintiffs on the latter subject, but in favor of Pritzker's administration on the former, citing appellate court rulings in both instances.

Other plaintiffs in the case are Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin and those under the banner of "Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County." A list provided to the court included about 2,000 names of people who are members of the association.

The Associated Press contributed.

