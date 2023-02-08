DECATUR — A Macon County judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting the state from enforcing its semi-automatic weapons ban on about 2,000 people and a handful of gun dealers.

But Judge Rodney Forbes' order, issued Wednesday afternoon, does not apply to the entire state as plaintiffs in the case had requested.

"We wanted to do something for the whole state, but I understand the judge's decision," said state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, the lead plaintiff in the case. "It's still another win for the people of Illinois. This is the first step. We need to get a permanent restraining order. And that's what our attorney Jerry Stocks is going to be working on."

It is the third order issued by a downstate judge temporarily shielding gun owners from being subject to the law, which was passed by the state legislature and signed last month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The issuance of the order was widely expected following an appellate court ruling last week that upheld another temporary restraining order issued by an Effingham judge earlier in January blocking enforcement of the law.

In his ruling, Forbes found that "the Court is required by precedent to enter a temporary restraining order" in the case due to the higher court's ruling.

READ THE MACON COUNTY RULING

It only applies to plaintiffs in the case, who include Caulkins, Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin and those under the banner of "Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County." A list provided to the court included about 2,000 names of people who are members of the association.

They join about 850 plaintiffs in Effingham County and nearly 1,700 in White County who are now free from the ban's reach for the time being.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to review the appellate court decision upholding the temporary restraining orders.

A ruling from the state's high court may be necessary to prevent a patchwork of enforcement from continuing to develop should additional lawsuits seeking temporary relief be filed.

Left unaddressed was a motion to intervene filed by attorney Tom DeVore on behalf of six Macon County plaintiffs who say they were misled by Caulkins as they were only included as members of the association, not as individuals.

The plaintiffs were also encouraged to donate $200 to Caulkins' campaign account to help cover legal expenses. Only one of the six actually donated and Caulkins said that contributions were voluntary.

DeVore is the lead attorney in the state cases in Effingham and White counties.

However, the point appeared to be moot as Forbes allowed all members of the association to be covered by the order upon receiving a full list.

"The judge has affirmed that our association is legitimate, it's real and the people in it have been afforded protection that we asked for," Caulkins said.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.

In addition to the state-level lawsuits, several legal challenges to the semiautomatic weapons ban are working their way through federal court.

