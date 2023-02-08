DECATUR — A Macon County judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting the state from enforcing its semi-automatic weapons ban on about 2,000 people and a handful of gun dealers.
But Judge Rodney Forbes' order, issued Wednesday afternoon, does not apply to the entire state as plaintiffs in the case had requested.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, takes questions after a Macon County Court hearing on his lawsuit challenging Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban, along with State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, (left) and Perry Lewin of Decatur Jewelry & Antiques Inc. (right).
Taylor Vidmar
"We wanted to do something for the whole state, but I understand the judge's decision," said state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, the lead plaintiff in the case. "It's still another win for the people of Illinois. This is the first step. We need to get a permanent restraining order. And that's what our attorney Jerry Stocks is going to be working on."
It is the third order issued by a downstate judge temporarily shielding gun owners from being subject to the law, which was passed by the state legislature and signed last month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The issuance of the order was widely expected following an appellate court ruling last week that upheld another temporary restraining order issued by an Effingham judge earlier in January blocking enforcement of the law.
In his ruling, Forbes found that "the Court is required by precedent to enter a temporary restraining order" in the case due to the higher court's ruling.
READ THE MACON COUNTY RULING
It only applies to plaintiffs in the case, who include Caulkins, Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin and those under the banner of "Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County." A list provided to the court included about 2,000 names of people who are members of the association.
They join about 850 plaintiffs in Effingham County and nearly 1,700 in White County who are now free from the ban's reach for the time being.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to review the appellate court decision upholding the temporary restraining orders.
A ruling from the state's high court may be necessary to prevent a patchwork of enforcement from continuing to develop should additional lawsuits seeking temporary relief be filed.
Left unaddressed was a motion to intervene filed by attorney Tom DeVore on behalf of six Macon County plaintiffs who say they were misled by Caulkins as they were only included as members of the association, not as individuals.
The plaintiffs were also encouraged to donate $200 to Caulkins' campaign account to help cover legal expenses. Only one of the six actually donated and Caulkins said that contributions were voluntary.
DeVore is the lead attorney in the state cases in Effingham and White counties.
However, the point appeared to be moot as Forbes allowed all members of the association to be covered by the order upon receiving a full list.
"The judge has affirmed that our association is legitimate, it's real and the people in it have been afforded protection that we asked for," Caulkins said.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.
In addition to the state-level lawsuits, several legal challenges to the semiautomatic weapons ban are working their way through federal court.
States with the biggest gun industries
States with the biggest gun industries
In 1934, Congress ratified the
National Firearms Act, legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act's goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.
In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens' hands.
While the NFA's creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry's growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.
An estimated
393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that's more guns than the country's entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.
Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.
Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.
Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.
Canva
#50. Washington DC (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 0
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#50. Hawaii (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)
image_vulture // Shutterstock
#49. Rhode Island
- Total weapons industry entities: 2
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#48. Delaware
- Total weapons industry entities: 3
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 3
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)
Patrick Smith // Getty Images
#47. New Jersey
- Total weapons industry entities: 29
--- Manufacturers: 7
--- Dealers: 21
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#46. Vermont
- Total weapons industry entities: 101
--- Manufacturers: 26
--- Dealers: 71
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)
UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#45. New York
- Total weapons industry entities: 114
--- Manufacturers: 91
--- Dealers: 19
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY // Getty Images
#44. North Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 134
--- Manufacturers: 14
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)
Mike Kemp // Getty Images
#43. Illinois
- Total weapons industry entities: 144
--- Manufacturers: 96
--- Dealers: 37
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)
Jeff Schear // Getty Images
#41. Maine (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 48
--- Dealers: 95
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#40. Massachusetts
- Total weapons industry entities: 150
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 27
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#39. South Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 162
--- Manufacturers: 31
--- Dealers: 131
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#38. Nebraska
- Total weapons industry entities: 165
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 132
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)
Andrew Burton // Getty Images
#36. West Virginia
- Total weapons industry entities: 190
--- Manufacturers: 43
--- Dealers: 140
--- Importers: 7
- Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)
MICHAEL MATHES // Getty Images
#35. Connecticut
- Total weapons industry entities: 205
--- Manufacturers: 88
--- Dealers: 114
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)
Andrew Lichtenstein // Getty Images
#34. New Mexico
- Total weapons industry entities: 213
--- Manufacturers: 70
--- Dealers: 133
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)
VW Pics // Getty Images
#33. California
- Total weapons industry entities: 222
--- Manufacturers: 122
--- Dealers: 86
--- Importers: 14
- Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)
Matthew Corley // Shutterstock
#31. New Hampshire
- Total weapons industry entities: 228
--- Manufacturers: 101
--- Dealers: 121
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)
ED JONES // Getty Images
#30. Maryland
- Total weapons industry entities: 237
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 152
--- Importers: 800
- Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)
Erick Gibson // Shutterstock
#29. Mississippi
- Total weapons industry entities: 260
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 172
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#28. Idaho
- Total weapons industry entities: 287
--- Manufacturers: 130
--- Dealers: 155
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)
Kozup Photography // Shutterstock
#27. Iowa
- Total weapons industry entities: 292
--- Manufacturers: 65
--- Dealers: 226
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)
FESTUS_BSQRT // Shutterstock
#26. Utah
- Total weapons industry entities: 304
--- Manufacturers: 148
--- Dealers: 151
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)
GEORGE FREY // Getty Images
#25. Louisiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 307
--- Manufacturers: 85
--- Dealers: 220
--- Importers: 23
- Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)
WKanadpon // Shutterstock
#24. Arkansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 315
--- Manufacturers: 132
--- Dealers: 168
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)
Ana Hollan // Shutterstock
#23. Nevada
- Total weapons industry entities: 320
--- Manufacturers: 173
--- Dealers: 135
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)
Christopher Sibert // Shutterstock
#21. Oregon (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 110
--- Dealers: 210
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)
Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock
#21. Washington (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 140
--- Dealers: 176
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)
Karen Ducey // Getty Images
#19. Oklahoma (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 138
--- Dealers: 211
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)
damann // Shutterstock
#19. Minnesota (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 228
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)
Sheena_Waldron // Shutterstock
#18. Kansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 352
--- Manufacturers: 80
--- Dealers: 268
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)
John Moore // Getty Images
#16. Kentucky
- Total weapons industry entities: 367
--- Manufacturers: 95
--- Dealers: 254
--- Importers: 18
- Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)
Kyle M Price // Shutterstock
#15. Wisconsin
- Total weapons industry entities: 368
--- Manufacturers: 115
--- Dealers: 252
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Alabama
- Total weapons industry entities: 416
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 272
--- Importers: 26
- Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)
Barry Lewis // Getty Images
#13. Missouri
- Total weapons industry entities: 417
--- Manufacturers: 147
--- Dealers: 255
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#12. Indiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 419
--- Manufacturers: 103
--- Dealers: 310
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#11. Michigan
- Total weapons industry entities: 446
--- Manufacturers: 134
--- Dealers: 300
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#10. Tennessee
- Total weapons industry entities: 458
--- Manufacturers: 131
--- Dealers: 321
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#9. Colorado
- Total weapons industry entities: 506
--- Manufacturers: 157
--- Dealers: 343
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)
Jim Lambert // Shutterstock
#8. Georgia
- Total weapons industry entities: 596
--- Manufacturers: 203
--- Dealers: 380
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#6. Ohio
- Total weapons industry entities: 624
--- Manufacturers: 239
--- Dealers: 379
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock
#5. North Carolina
- Total weapons industry entities: 640
--- Manufacturers: 231
--- Dealers: 407
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#4. Pennsylvania
- Total weapons industry entities: 684
--- Manufacturers: 210
--- Dealers: 457
--- Importers: 17
- Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)
woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock
#3. Arizona
- Total weapons industry entities: 713
--- Manufacturers: 407
--- Dealers: 276
--- Importers: 30
- Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#1. Texas
- Total weapons industry entities: 1,822
--- Manufacturers: 748
--- Dealers: 1,035
--- Importers: 39
- Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)
Allen.G // Shutterstock
