State leaders on Thursday mourned the death of Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch, who died at age 57.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she was "heartbroken" to learn the news, praising Maisch as an advocate who worked to bridge divisions.

"His departure leaves such a void in Illinois," Mendoza, a Democrat, said in a statement. "He worked so hard to find bipartisan approaches to grow Illinois businesses. He understood we are all in this together.

"I treasure the time I spent with him, listening to him, speaking to his board. Democrats and Republicans around the state should all take a moment to honor Todd Maisch today for his advocacy for Illinois businesses."

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy described Maisch as a champion for the business community.

"He devoted his career working to building up small businesses, enact sound policy that energized local economies, and reduce the undue burdens that Illinois businesses and employers face," Tracy said.

Maisch joined the state chamber in 1994 and became its president and CEO in 2014. A Peoria native, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Illinois State University.

He lived in Springfield with his wife, Kim, with whom he had two children. Further details about his death were not immediately available.

