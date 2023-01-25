Lockport man named Illinois VA Employee of the Year

SPRINGFIELD — A Navy veteran from Lockport has been honored by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs for his work with fellow veterans.

Anthony Hernandez Jr., 48, was announced as IDVA's Employee of the Year in a press release Wednesday.

In the release, department director Terry Prince said Hernandez serves "at the 'tip of the spear' of IDVA's services."

Hernandez works as a veterans' service officer in the Cook County Lockport offices of IDVA.

According to the IDVA website, a VSO is "trained and accredited by the US Department of Veterans' Affairs to provide free assistance to veterans and their dependents and survivors."

The news release said Hernandez "is well known in the community through his regular attendance at local veteran events and works hard to find the right answers for veterans."

"I'm very grateful for being nominated, let alone being selected," Hernandez said. "There's a lot of great VSOs throughout the state that deserve recognition as well."

The release said his nomination cited his work traveling among several offices, and "his tenacious approach" to helping veterans and their families.

"I truly love what I do for our veterans," Hernandez said. He said there are a lot of state and federal benefits available to military veterans and their dependents that, oftentimes, go overlooked or under-utilized.

Hernandez said he wants to "spread the word to our veterans that there are resources out there that they can use."

Hernandez said he served 24 years in the U.S. Navy, from November 1992 to November 2016, and retired as a Legalman Chief Petty Officer.

He has been a VSO for five years.

Best cities for military retirees Best cities for military retirees Highlights from the top 10 cities for military retirees Data and methodology