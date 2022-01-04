Livingston County Board member announces Illinois House bid

SPRINGFIELD — Livingston County Board member Mike Kirkton has announced a bid for an open Illinois House seat that includes northeast portions of Normal.

Kirkton, a Republican from Gridley, is running in the 105th House District, which has been held by Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, since 2001.

The district, altered during redistricting, no longer contains Brady's home. Brady announced he would would not run for reelection in 2022, instead opting to run for Illinois Secretary of State.

Kirkton served more than two decades in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank lieutenant colonel in 2005. Since, he has operated Top View Farms, a horse farm that offers riding lessons and training. He has represented the 3rd District on the Livingston County Board since 2016.

“I served my nation with passion, dedication and commitment for close to 30 years, and now I am eager to serve my community and the 105th Legislative District in a similar fashion,” Kirkton said in a statement.

It’s Kirkton's military background that inspired him to find a new way to serve his community, said campaign spokesman Carter Graves.

“He cares a lot about the community,” Graves said. “He sees how a lot of people are struggling or have too much on their plate and wants to reduce that burden from them.”

Kirkton said he wants to reduce the financial burden on his constituents, who he believes pay too much in taxes.

In November, Brady announced his campaign for secretary of state. Brady’s statewide run creates a path for a new Republican to take over his seat. The district is viewed a a safe Republican seat in the November election.

The district was redrawn by the Democrat controlled Illinois General Assembly after the 2020 census.

The newly drawn district includes parts of northeast Normal and McLean County. It includes all of Putnam County and portions of Bureau, Marshall, Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, LaSalle, and Livingston counties.

Kirkton is a graduate of the New Mexico Military Institute and Illinois State University.

Illinois’ primary election is June 28.

