Listen now: Reporters discuss Thompson Center sale, parental notification and more

Capitol News Illinois reporters discuss the pending sale of state-owned Thompson Center in Chicago, and the governor’s signing Friday of a law that repeals a parental notification requirement in Illinois. 

Illinois lawmakers push for nursing home reforms

Several Illinois lawmakers said this week they are determined to pass a bill in the spring that would address critical staffing shortages by overhauling the way nursing homes are paid through the state’s Medicaid program, but the state’s largest nursing home industry group is still pushing back against the proposed changes.

