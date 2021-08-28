Listen now: Inside the politics of Illinois mask, vaccine rule

On this episode of the "Capitol Cast" podcast: Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues new vaccine and mask mandates in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers while the General Assembly gets ready for a one-day special session on redistricting. Peter Hancock and Jerry Nowicki analyze the week's news.
