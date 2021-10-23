 Skip to main content
Listen now: 'Capitol Cast' recaps the latest Illinois statehouse news

Peter Hancock and Jerry Nowicki discuss an Illinois Supreme Court ruling on gun rights, efforts to repeal the state's Parental Notice of Abortion law, and continuing efforts to redraw congressional district lines.

