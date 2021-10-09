 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical top story

Listen now: 'Capitol Cast' podcast on Biden in Illinois defending vaccines

  • 0

President Biden visits Illinois to defend his vaccine mandates. Plus, Peter Hancock and Jerry Nowicki discuss the start of congressional redistricting hearings and the debate over qualified immunity for law enforcement.

Listen now: September & October 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Welcome to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

 

Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events
Go!

Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporter Sierra Henry takes a look at upcoming events and recalls fond memories of Labor Day weekend.

Listen now: Central Illinois reflects on 9/11
Local News
topical top story

Listen now: Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

  • Kelsey Watznauer Sierra Henry
  • 0

Reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss 9/11 coverage 20 years later and give local business updates from across Central Illinois on this week's episode of "Long Story Short."

Listen now: Rivian makes history, Decatur theater and more all featured in 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local News
topical top story

Listen now: Rivian makes history, Decatur theater and more all featured in 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

It was an exciting week for Central Illinois news, so sit back, relax, and let us tell you what you missed.

Listen Now: Central Illinois reporters breakdown Jelani Day case; homecoming festivities
Local News

Listen Now: Central Illinois reporters breakdown Jelani Day case; homecoming festivities

  • Kelsey Watznauer Sierra Henry
  • 0

We've got a jam-packed episode of Long Story Short after a busy news week. Catch up with us.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The history of 12 more street names in Bloomington-Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News