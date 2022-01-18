Listen now: 'Capitol Cast' on Illinois' teacher shortage

A new survey suggests Illinois is suffering from a shortage of teachers and other educators. University of Illinois Springfield Public Affairs Reporting program interns Andrew Adams, Taylor Vidmar and Grace Kinnicutt discuss their coverage of the issue.
Who are they? Illinois children reported missing
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).