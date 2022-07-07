 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman Illinois Supreme Court justice

Lisa Holder White 1 070722.JPG

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White is sworn in Thursday in the Union Theater at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Holder White will fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Rita Garman. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

SPRINGFIELD — Justice Lisa Holder White, a Decatur native, was sworn in as the newest member of the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. 

Holder White took the oath during a special session of the court held in the theatre of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, witnessed by countless family members, friends and colleagues.

She replaces Justice Rita Garman, 78, who announced plans to retire in May after more than two decades on the state's high court and as the longest-serving active judge in Illinois. 

Soon after, Holder White was designated Garmin's successor. Illinois' high court is unique among state supreme courts in that sitting justices fill vacancies to the high court.

Speaking to the assembled crowd, Holder White's made known that the barrier-breaking milestone was not lost on her.

Lisa Holder White 2 070722.JPG

Justice Lisa Holder White addresses the crowd after being sworn in on Thursday in the Union Theater at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. 

"My heritage is a heritage that once involved minds and bodies that were shackled and doors that were so, so long closed," Holder White said. "You see, taking my oath in this place today goes far beyond a personal professional achievement."

"As I see it, taking my oath in this place today recognizes the undeniable value and merit of what I as a Black woman, mother, daughter, sister, wife and jurist have to contribute to the work of our state's highest court," she said.

Holder White added that her ascendance to the high court is "a testimony to the notion that as women and people of color, we need not limit our dreams or settle for less."

It is just the latest step in a remarkable rise for Holder White, 54.

After only eight years as an attorney, first in the Macon County state's attorney's office and later in private practice, Holder White was appointed an associate judge in Macon County in 2001, the first Black person in that role.

Holder White was appointed circuit judge in 2008 and subsequently elected to that role. In 2014, Garmin tapped her to be a justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court, again the first Black person in that role. She would later win election to that role. 

Lisa Holder White 3 070722.JPG

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White waves to the crowd before being sworn in Thursday.

When it came time to find a new Supreme Court justice, Garman said that "while it was a tough choice, it was a clear choice."

"She just stands out when you're around her," Garman said. "And so I knew she would be capable of doing all kinds of really outstanding things."

Thomas Little, a Macon County Circuit Court judge who attended Holder White's swearing in, agreed.

"She just checks every single box that you could possibly want in a judge," Little said. "I mean she's smart, hard worker, she gets along well with people, she has common sense — just everything that you want in a Supreme Court judge, she has it all."

Family and friends were at the center of Thursday's ceremony. 

Holder White's daughter-in-law and son performed the national anthem, with the former singing and the latter on piano.

The Rev. C.D. Stuart of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur gave the invocation. And among the speakers was Will County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Cornelius, who is the cousin of Holder White's husband James.

Lisa Holder White 4 070722.JPG

Justice Lisa Holder White speaks with her son, Brett E. White, right, and daughter-in-law Amber Kiner-White on Thursday in the Union Theater at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

"In this very complex, unbalanced world, Lisa is one of the most balanced people I know," Cornelius said. "And our nation needs leaders and jurists like her who are multifaceted with diverse backgrounds, insights, perspectives, worldviews and voices."

Lisa Holder White 6 070722.JPG

Newly appointed Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White hugs Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas E. Little during a reception on Thursday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Holder White's husband, two children, parents, sisters and other family members attended. 

Among the high-profile political attendees included Attorney General Kwame Raoul, deputy Gov. Andy Manar, Senate President Don Harmon and Illinois Republican Party chair Don Tracy. 

Like Garman, Holder White is a Republican, meaning the court's 4-3 Democratic majority remains unchanged. She plans to stand for election to a full ten-year term in 2024.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

