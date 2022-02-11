Legislation would make it easier for CPS to hire retired educators in effort to address teacher shortage

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - For more than a decade, schools in Illinois and across the nation have felt the squeeze of a teacher shortage.

The pandemic — with divisive rulings on mask mandates disrupting schools and fear of illness still widespread — has only exacerbated the problem, with more than 4,000 unfilled teaching positions statewide, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Searching for an immediate stopgap measure, a bill nearing a vote in the state Senate would expand to Chicago Public Schools a measure passed last year for the rest of Illinois that makes it easier to rehire retired teachers to work in schools without putting their pensions at risk.

US-NEWS-LEGISLATION-WOULD-MAKE-IT-EASIER-2-TB.jpg

At Laurel Hill Elementary School in Hanover Park, music teacher Lynne Schefke, who normally works at Huff Elementary School in Elgin, dismisses her students after substituting in a dual language kindergarten classroom on Jan. 4, 2022. A surge of COVID-19 cases forced Elgin-based Unit School District 46 to close five of its schools due to staffing shortages, including Huff Elementary.

“We have to work long-term on how we address this teacher shortage, how we attract and recruit and retain (teachers),” state Sen. Robert Martwick, a Chicago Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, said in an interview. “But in the short-term, we’ve got to do something, now, to get teachers into the classroom.”

Statewide, 88% of school districts say they were experiencing a teacher shortage, according to a 2021 survey from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools. That measure has increased 10 percentage points since 2017, with more than three-quarters of districts saying the pandemic has worsened the teacher shortage.

A staggering 96% of districts identified as having a substitute teacher shortage — 663 of the state’s 853 eligible public school districts responded to the survey, the association said in its report.

An insufficient number of available educators forced more than 400 classes to be canceled this fall and left more than 2,000 unfilled teaching positions across the state, according to the report. Districts reported a shortage of substitutes will continue to be an issue for at least the next two school years, the report said.

Last year, the Illinois General Assembly passed legislation affording districts flexibility in bringing retired educators in as substitute teachers, Martwick said. But that law didn’t extend to educators under the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund.

“It’s important that Chicago have the same flexibility granted to the rest of the state,” Martwick said. ”Chicago is also suffering.”

The legislation allowing retired CPS teachers to return to work without endangering their pensions would remain in effect until June 30, 2024.

The bill has made it through the Education Committee, and since the similar legislation last year passed unanimously, Martwick said he anticipates this bill will pass.

Other bills this session also seek to address the teacher shortage.

An amendment to the bill that passed last year would protect retired teachers’ pensions as long as they don’t work more than 140 days or 700 hours in a school year, up from the existing thresholds of 120 days and 600 hours, respectively. The increase would remain in effect until June 30, 2023, after which it would revert to previous limits.

And a bill that would waive the $25 application fee for short-term substitute licensing is set to be considered by the entire Senate.

