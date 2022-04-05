Legislation backed by McLean County state's attorney moves forward

SPRINGFIELD — A bill that would allow judges to partially clear courtrooms in cases involving sexual abuse of minors is one step closer to becoming law, with support from McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp.

Members of the Illinois Senate Criminal Law Committee voted unanimously to concur with a House amendment clarifying Senate Bill 2942 on Tuesday.

The bill would allow judges to exclude from the courtroom people whom they find don’t have a “direct interest” in the case, except for members of the media, during testimony of sexual assault victims who were under 18 at the time of the assault. The latest amendment extends that ability to times when any photos or videos of the abuse are shown in court.

“Victims that we deal with are very apprehensive going to a courtroom and very worried about people seeing depictions of them engaged in sex acts when they were minors, and this is going to give them great comfort,” said Knapp, who testified at the committee hearing.

Knapp said Illinois’ current law is ambiguous as it doesn’t specify whether judges can partially clear courtrooms if the victim was a minor at the time of the abuse but an adult at the time of the trial.

In 2019, a case out of Champaign County was reversed by the Fourth District Appellate Court, which found a judge wrongly removed people from the courtroom during the 2016 trial of Hayze Schoonover. The Illinois Supreme Court later reversed the lower court’s decision and reinstated Schoonover’s conviction, but Knapp said the case is evidence the law needs clarifying.

Filed by chief sponsor Sen. Sally J. Turner, R-Lincoln, the legislation has bipartisan sponsors in both chambers and passed with no opposition in the Senate and the House. It’s likely senators will vote to concur with the amendment and send the full bill to Gov. J.B. Pritzker later this week.

The bill has met with opposition from the ACLU of Illinois for what the group says is an infringement on defendants’ rights to fair and public trials.

In its decision on the Schoonover case, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the presence of the media is “in effect, the presence of the public.”

Speaking after the committee meeting, Knapp said victims involved in one of his upcoming trials are nervous knowing photo evidence will be presented. Even knowing members of the media could see images of their abuse is difficult for victims, he said.

“The more eyes on them, the more apprehensive (they were),” he said. “But as we talked about, the media has a right to be there for the public trial, the constitutional right of the defendant. So I think this is a good compromise.”

