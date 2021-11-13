Legal, political debate flares over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

In a divisive vote pitting precautionary public health measures against personal liberties, Illinois lawmakers last month narrowly passed a measure intended to prevent a decades-old state law from being used to skirt coronavirus vaccination requirements.

While the change to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act was meant to provide greater clarity, its passage promises to only fuel the ongoing debate over vaccine mandates and provide Republicans a heated issue to use in next year’s elections against the Democrats who control Springfield.

“I think mandates are just polarizing,” said state Sen. Patrick Joyce of Essex, one of six Democrats in the chamber to vote against the measure. “You can look at whether a mandate is one way or the other, it’s a mandate and I think that in today’s political climate, that’s pushing people to do things that they wouldn’t normally do.”

The measure, signed Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, says an act originally intended to protect health care workers from having to provide abortions or other reproductive services that go against their morals or religious beliefs doesn’t apply to vaccines or other measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers acted to confront several lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates and testing requirements from employers. The Illinois attorney general’s office is representing the state in nine such lawsuits in state and federal court, and monitoring two others in which the state is not a defendant.

“This litigation could impact hundreds of thousands of teachers, state and local employees across Illinois, and recent court filings have relied on misinterpretations of the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, demonstrating a need for clarification,“ office spokeswoman Annie Thompson said in a statement.

While Republican lawmakers have continuously derided Pritzker for unilaterally imposing COVID-19 mandates and were united in opposition to altering the law, some Democrats also had concerns over the change. Thirteen Democrats in the House and Senate sided with Republicans in voting no.

Joyce stressed he wants everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he didn’t feel the law change was the right solution and “ultimately the vote was to represent my constituents” more than a reflection of his personal feelings.

“The goal of what this clarification was doing was a goal that is going to help more people get vaccinated,” he said. “So, from that respect, it’s a tough call.”

Democratic Sen. Doris Turner of Springfield gave a similar rationale for her no vote, saying she feels “very strongly about vaccination” but felt she had to respect the concerns of others.

“If they do have reservations based on their religious beliefs or something that they feel very deeply and strongly about, then I felt that they should have the opportunity to follow that path,” she said.

Because a three-fifths majority in both the House and Senate would have been needed to make the measure passed during the fall veto session effective immediately, Democrats wrote it to take effect in June. But legislators could make it effective immediately with a simple majority vote when they return to Springfield in January.

Either way, Pritzker said Thursday that the vote last month “certainly sends a signal to courts what the legislature’s intent is.”

“So I think that will have an effect on cases that are pending,” Pritzker said.

In floor debates with Republicans arguing the change is a violation of people’s First Amendment rights, Democratic backers argued that it will not prevent people from using federal laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act to cite medical, moral or religious exemptions for work-related issues.

But legal experts said it’s not clear that federal law would allow people to avoid the vaccine and testing mandates. One pointed to a century-old U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed the government to order vaccinations against smallpox despite concerns that the mandate infringed on personal liberties.

This 1905 case was cited in an opinion by the Supreme Court when it decided Oct. 29 to not hear an appeal of a new rule from the state of Maine that requires some health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccines if they want to keep their jobs.

“The federal law, it seems pretty well established that an exemption can be trumped by the public need for protection,” said Allen Shoenberger, a constitutional law professor from Loyola University Chicago.

He also noted that an employer could be sued by its workers if the business fails to adequately protect them against COVID-19 by, for instance, not imposing a vaccine or testing mandate.

However, DePaul University law professor Alice Setrini said federal laws such as the ADA or Title VII of the Civil Rights Act could also help employers deal with workers balking at a vaccine order. For instance, if an employee, citing a religious exemption, goes to federal court for their refusal to get vaccinated, the employer could be allowed under the law to require the worker to get tested or wear a mask.

“That would be allowed under a religious exemption or under a reasonable accommodation,” said Setrini, executive director of DePaul’s Mary and Michael Jaharis Health Law Institute.

Among the mandate challenges playing out in Illinois is a lawsuit by 14 workers who accuse NorthShore University HealthSystem of not letting them keep their jobs because of their religious objections to getting vaccinated. The lawsuit was filed Oct. 25 by a group called Liberty Counsel, which describes itself as a Christian ministry that advocates for religious freedom.

U.S. District Judge John Kness on Nov. 8 issued a temporary restraining order to keep the hospital system from acting against the workers, and a preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. NorthShore, which has six hospitals, had set a deadline of Oct. 31 for all of its employees to be vaccinated, and the hospital system has said the vast majority of its 17,000 workers have been vaccinated.

While no vaccine is 100% effective, public health data from Illinois and nationwide show that fully vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19 are far less likely to end up in the hospital or to die from the virus.

The most recent week’s worth of data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, for example, shows the unvaccinated were 3½ times as likely to be hospitalized as those who were fully vaccinated.

Such data has not disarmed the political volatility of coronavirus mandates. With Pritzker and all 177 General Assembly seats on the ballot in next year’s election, Republicans will try to tap into rage over Pritzker’s vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions in their attempt to defeat the governor and cut into the Democrats’ legislative supermajorities.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy said in a statement that he’s not for the government taking away the right of individuals to exercise their conscience in declining a medical treatment. Pritzker has once again gone too far.”

But according to Chris Mooney, a University of Illinois at Chicago political science professor, there aren’t enough Illinois voters who are outraged over vaccination or masking requirements to cost Pritzker the election or to meaningfully change the balance of power in the legislature.

The Democrats who voted against the right-of-conscience change were mostly lawmakers representing moderate suburban and downstate districts, and their stance could provide some political cover against GOP challengers in the general election, Mooney said. But it is unlikely to cost them in Democratic primary contests.

The opponents of vaccination requirements may be loud and litigious, “but they’re not going to get 50% of the vote plus one,” he said. “And that’s, in some sense, what it’s coming down to for Pritzker.”