Lawmakers release revised redistricting maps

House Democrats in a statement said the amended version "accounts for public feedback while improving minority influence."

“The changes made in this updated congressional map will help ensure the diversity of Illinois is reflected in Washington,” said Sen. Omar Aquino, chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, in a statement. “We appreciate the many advocacy groups and individuals that continue to guide our work with passion and dedication, as we remain focused on the creation of a fair map that will provide equal representation for all.”

Districts are redrawn every decade based on census data. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the new boundaries by the end of the fall veto session next week.

Democrats, who control the the mapmaking process, released the first draft last month. The version brought criticism from Republicans and good government organizations.

Democratic members of the Illinois delegation also took issue with the shapes of their districts. There also was concern about the lack of a second majority Latino district in the Chicago area despite the group registering significant growth over the past 10 years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week said it was his sense that "the map that was put forward was not intended to be a final product, it was intended to be for discussion."

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a statement about the first map said: “It’s clear Gov. Pritzker and the Democrats will stoop to any low if it means they can keep their corrupt system going.”

The new map positions Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in the same district as Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is against Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro.

The first map put La Hood and Miller in the same district and Kinzinger with Rep. Marie Newman, D-Western Springs.

Illinois' congressional delegation is made up of five Republicans and 13 Democrats. But the state is losing a congressional seat due to population loss, bringing the delegation to 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0