Lawmakers question Blue Cross Blue Shield amid Springfield Clinic dispute

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Sue Scherer couldn't hide her emotions when it comes to the ongoing dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic.

“My constituents are crying to me for help,” said Scherer, D-Decatur. “I am only here for one reason, and that is to help my constituents. They’re dying, literally. And it’s way personal to me right now. It wasn’t when I went to bed last night, but it is today.”

Scherer was visibly emotional as she spoke about her son-in-law, who she said has Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance and experienced a life-threatening medical emergency on Wednesday.

“I need answers from Blue Cross. I need answers from the Department of Insurance. I need answers from Springfield Clinic,” Scherer said. “Because somebody isn’t doing the right thing.”

Representatives of Blue Cross, Springfield Clinic and the Illinois Department of Insurance testified Wednesday night before the Illinois House State Government Administration Committee. Lawmakers aired their constituents’ grievances as the companies stood firm on their sides of the dispute.

The hearing followed an announcement last week that the Illinois Department of Insurance fined Health Care Service Corp. — Blue Cross’ parent company — $339,000 for failing to comply with material change notice requirements in the state’s Network Adequacy and Transparency Act.

Health Care Service Corp. paid the fine Monday, but lawmakers expressed remaining concerns that the Blue Cross listing of in-network physicians was out of date and inaccurate.

Dr. Cheryl Brown, an OB-GYN who’s practiced at Springfield Clinic for 19 years and who testified on the clinic’s behalf, said that while attempting to find a Blue Cross patient a new in-network OB-GYN, she noticed the Blue Cross listing included a physician who hadn’t practiced obstetrics for two decades.

Some other providers were affiliated with a clinic that doesn’t provide obstetrics care but only limited gynecological care. Some, she said, didn’t even appear to be real.

“I go further down the list, and I see a group of names that are completely unfamiliar to me,” Brown said. “So I look at the address, and I realize, this is not a physician's office. These doctors don't exist.”

“The patients of Central Illinois deserve better,” she said.

State Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, who also said her family was personally impacted by the Blue Cross and Springfield Clinic dispute, suggested there should be some sort of penalty for failing to update network directories “in a timely fashion.”

Blue Cross denied any intentional wrongdoing on network directories.

“We value having an active directory. We don't fictitiously add physician names to the directory,” said Dr. Derek Robinson, vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross.

Robinson said accurate network listings require “collaboration” between local physicians and Blue Cross to ensure information is up to date.

Representatives for the insurance company accused Springfield Clinic of asking for unreasonable increases in reimbursement rates.

The clinic only recently proposed its first “very specific counter-offer,” said Krishna Ramachandran, divisional senior vice president for Blue Cross. In it, he said, Springfield Clinic asked for “a skyrocketing 75% increase in rates, even though their rates are already the highest in the Springfield market and tower 60% above the Chicago market.”

Even with no clear end to the dispute in sight, Blue Cross said they hope to eventually reach an agreement with Springfield Clinic.

Until then, lawmakers are working on a bill that would create statutory requirements for enforcing the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act. Scherer, who filed the bill, said action must be taken as soon as possible.

“Something’s gone wrong and we’ve got to get it straightened out,” she said.

