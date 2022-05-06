Lawmakers call for hearing on downsizing at Pontiac, Vandalia prisons

SPRINGFIELD — A group of lawmakers is calling for a joint hearing on the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons in response to Illinois Department of Corrections plans to drastically downsize the facilities.

In a letter released Friday, 13 lawmakers called for a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and House Appropriations-Public Safety Committees to “find out what is actually happening with the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons.”

In February, Lee Enterprises obtained a draft of an IDOC proposal that revealed plans for partial closures at both prisons.

According to the proposal, partial closures were necessary due to lower prison populations and costly maintenance at the facilities. At the time, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office characterized the document as a “draft plan” that had not received final approval.

IDOC director Rob Jeffreys later confirmed to lawmakers that the department plans to close the medium-security unit and the east and west cellhouses at the Pontiac prison, and 10 buildings at the Vandalia prison. The timeline for closure is between March and August, Jeffreys said.

“The Pritzker administration has not been transparent or forthcoming about what if any long-term plans are in place for Illinois prisons, which is a major reason why this process needs legislative oversight,” said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, in a press release.

Lawmakers expressed concern that shuttering units at the Pontiac and Vandalia facilities will lead to job losses in the surrounding communities.

“Any changes to these facilities could have absolutely devastating effects to the local economies,” said state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Vandalia.

According to the draft plan, operational capacity at Pontiac would drop from 1,740 to 642. At Vandalia, it would drop from 1,001 to 410.

The lawmakers say a joint hearing would require the governor's office and IDOC to discuss their plans on the Pontiac and Vandalia facilities publicly.

“It is urgent that the governor provides the public with an explanation regarding these changes immediately,” said state Rep. David Welter, R-Morris. “If thousands of people could be impacted, the very least they deserve is open communication."

Legislators have scheduled a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pontiac Township High School, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., where they said they’ll “provide updates” to community members.

