BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said Monday that the passage of a renewed Farm Bill is essential by 2020.

During a visit to the Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easterseals Central Illinois on Monday, the five-time congressman spoke to The Pantagraph about the bill, which is renewed every five years. LaHood said the legislation traditionally has been bipartisan, a trend he expects to continue this year.

But with the Farm Bill covering so many areas, including disaster relief and nutrition program, cuts could be on the horizon.

During last week's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made several non-specific references to cuts in federal spending.

LaHood, who represents the 16th Congressional District, said crop insurance, which protects farmers against drops in yield or natural disasters, has been on the chopping block the past.

"We have to make sure that we maintain a robust efficient crop insurance program, so that will be a big part of it," LaHood said.

But as the No. 1 industry in Illinois, LaHood said, agriculture must be aided and protected.

As part of the planning phase, LaHood said committees will be looking at regulatory issues on how the legislation affects farmers. Therefore, a lot of input will be sought from farmers between now and December.

To keep the process bipartisan, LaHood said all of the Farm Bill's titles, including SNAP employment opportunities and nutrition programs, should be included within the legislation.

"It doesn't mean we should look for ways to make (programs) more efficient, more effective and accountable but it's essential we get it done," LaHood said.

B.J. Wilken, executive director of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA, said his goal was to share some of the organization's legislative priorities with LaHood. Many of these priorities fall within the YMCA's three areas of cause: healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.

Regarding healthy living, Wilken said he was advocating for increased funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for healthy eating and active living initiative.

For youth development, Wilken said he would like to see federal funding for drowning prevention and child and youth protection service. For social responsibility, Wilken said his recommendations were for a variety of issues including immigration reform.

