Koehler secures Illinois' 46th Senate District

BLOOMINGTON — Incumbent state Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) has won the race for Illinois’ 46th Senate District against first-time Republican candidate Desi Anderson by 9,820 votes.

The midterm election was called shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday when the remaining precincts reported their results.

“It's been a good night,” said Koehler, 73. “Its been exciting for me to be able to campaign in Bloomington-Normal, getting to know that community that has been very welcoming to me … and I look forward to representing my home in Peoria."

Koehler has held the seat since 2006 and accumulated a total of 35,346 votes Tuesday, while Anderson gathered only 25,526 votes. Both previously ran unopposed in the June primary, with just over 11,000 votes each.

The newly redrawn 46th District covers portions of Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and McLean counties along Interstate 74. Koehler said the district introduces a new constituency of students from Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, which played into the 58% majority vote in the election.

"Students really were a big part of our effort over there," Koehler said. "They did the canvassing for us (and) they got a lot of excitement on campus."

After securing another term, Koehler said he plans to move to Illinois' Higher Education Committee, as his district is now home to ISU and IWU, as well as Bradley University, Heartland Community College, Illinois Central College and the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

"It just makes a lot of sense for me to be on the Higher Education Committee because that affects so much of the district," Koehler said.

Koehler also said he plans to open a district office in the Bloomington-Normal area. It will be staffed on site to meet with constituents and offer services "right off the bat."

"I think that's a very important part of any public servants doing their job, is to have good constituent services," Koehler said. "I pride myself on having some of the best, but we will hire a person to open up a Bloomington-Normal office."

Koehler is a strong supporter of Amendment 1, known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, which would amend the Illinois Constitution to protect workers' rights to unionize and collectively bargain. Koehler previously voted to have it put on the ballot as a constitutional question because it provides long-term protection for workers’ rights.

Koehler also voted in favor of the criminal justice reform legislation known as the SAFE-T Act, which sets net standards for policing and discipline, restricts the use of force against criminal suspects and ends the use of cash bail for violent offenders.

Anderson, a former congressional intern for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), secured about 42% of the vote, with her winning in Tazewell and Woodford counties.

"Unfortunately, our campaign came up short of what we needed to win in the 46th district," said Anderson, 35, in an emailed response. "Although my family and my team are met with disappointment and sadness tonight, I am still optimistic that we can change Illinois for the better in the future."

"My defeat tonight does not mean I will stop fighting for what is right for our families and our communities," Anderson added.

Anderson, who resides in Carlock, owns The Hesed House Venue in Heyworth with her husband, Nick, and they have a young son, which Anderson said made her motivation to run a family decision.

Anderson focused her campaign on providing better services for families and issues related to tax increases, criminal justice reform and small businesses.

Following the loss, Anderson said in her response that running for office was not something she planned to do her whole life, and she hopes to explore new ways to represent her values and "move the state of Illinois forward."

"I am grateful for everyone I met ever since I announced my candidacy in February," Anderson said in her response. "Despite losing, having the ability to run for office as an immigrant that grew up in a segregated Bulgarian orphanage is a prime example of the American Dream, and I will forever be proud of that."

