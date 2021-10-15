Kinzinger reviewing options 'including those outside the House' after maps issued

BLOOMINGTON — GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Friday said he's "reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House" after Democrats released their proposed Congressional map, which carves his district into pieces.

“This redistricting process has been anything but transparent, which comes as no surprise to anyone. I believe the people of Illinois deserve better," he said in a statement.

The map puts Kinzinger of Channahon and Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange in the same district.

Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Mike Bost of Murphysboro are being put into their own districts.

Kinzinger has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and was appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He previously said he isn’t ruling out a bid for a U.S. Senate seat or a campaign for governor.

Democrats unveiled the maps Friday. The state lost a U.S. House seat because of population declines.

Said Kinzinger: “I have proudly served six terms in the U.S. House and it has been an honor to do so. Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House."

