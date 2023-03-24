SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is the nation's top soybean-producing state. And soon, the versatile crop could also be known here as "King Bean."

The Illinois House late Thursday evening approved legislation without opposition that would designate the soybean the official state bean of Illinois.

The bill now heads to the state Senate. If passed there and signed into law, the bean will join an illustrious cast of state symbols that have been approved in recent years, such as the state microbe (Penicillium rubens), state snake (eastern milksnake) and state rock (dolostone).

The legislation's sponsor, state Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Aurora, said the idea came to him while at the Illinois State Fair last year, when he acquired a list of state symbols and noticed there was no state bean.

Hanson, who has family ties to farming and is an engineer for the BNSF railroad, said he's seen firsthand from a few different angles how crucial the crop is for the state's economy.

"Everyone knows how critical farmers and ag businesses are to Illinois, so it's only it's only fair to have the bean be the soybean — not the Millennium Park bean, not the Jelly Bean, not Mr. Bean," Hanson said. "The bean of choice in Illinois has to be the soybean."

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois produced more than 677 million bushels of soybeans in 2022, making it the top soybean-producing state in the country.

In fact, the top 11 counties in the nation for soybean yield were all in Illinois. Piatt County took the top spot, followed by Macon, Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Tazewell, Stark, Morgan, Christian, Champaign, and Woodford counties.

Decatur, home to large food processing plants from agribusiness giants Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Primient, is known as the "Soybean Capital of the World."

Soybeans are used as animal feed, to produce biofuels like ethanol and are in a wide variety of food products.

"We love the Millennium Park bean and we love tourism," Hanson said. "But day in, day out, there are farmers getting ready for the next harvest. There are people all around the world that rely on Illinois soybeans."

Also on the docket this session was legislation from state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, that would make the black walnut the official state nut of Illinois.