Ketchup or mustard on an Illinois corn dog? Either is fine.

SPRINGFIELD — It started with what I thought was an innocuous tweet.

I was at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Aug. 1 collecting my press credential ahead of the fair's annual 11-day run, which ended Sunday.

Once I took care of official business, I walked over to Vose Fine Food, the famed corn dog stand across from the Grandstand. They've had a permanent, seasonal presence on the fairgrounds for more than five decades.

Though open for much of the summer, this was the first deep-fried, batter-dipped hot dog-on-a-stick of the season for me.

So, like any millennial reporter, I took out my phone and tweeted out a picture of my corn dog doused with my favorite condiment — ketchup.

The backlash was sizable and swift.

"Monsters are real. They walk among us. They put ketchup on corn dogs," tweeted Jonathan Ahl, Rolla correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.

"What's the red stuff?" asked my inquisitive pal Mark Maxwell, the political editor for KSDK-TV in St. Louis.

Aaron DeGroot, spokesman for Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was more to the point, writing that he was "very disappointed you opted for ketchup instead of mustard."

What I incited perhaps didn't rise to the level of an international incident, but it did spark a brouhaha that pitted me against politicians of both parties, reporters and other followers on Twitter who united under the banner of "Team Mustard."

It did not help that I doubled down on my pro-ketchup stance both later that day and a week later when my Herald & Review colleague Donnette Beckett and I did our annual "taste test" of state fair foods.

"I am reaffirming my belief that ketchup is the best condiment on a corn dog," I tweeted. "Anyone who has a problem with that can shove it."

My comment was tongue-in-cheek, meant to poke the bear of the mustard-loving crowd who dare look down at my condiment of choice.

And that it did.

"You've just been taken off my press release distribution list," tweeted state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, a solid member of "Team Mustard."

"I pray God has mercy on you and ignores this gastronomic abomination," wrote statehouse lobbyist Randy Wells.

But it also encouraged some of my fellow "Team Ketchup" members to come out of the woodwork.

"100% correct," tweeted WMAY news director Jim Leach of my stance. "You are a great American."

"Finally, someone who gets it!" said Natalie Edelstein, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reelection campaign. She would follow this up a few days later by posting a photo of her eating a corn dog with — gasp — both ketchup and mustard.

On social media, I embraced my role as the captain of "Team Ketchup." And it was often the first thing people mentioned to me when I saw them at political events during and around the fair.

One of my friends told me they appreciated my "genuine authenticity" on the issue even if they disagreed with my love for ketchup.

But, what Donnette and I wrote in our "taste test" article, published August 13, is closer to my actual stance on this issue: "Either is fine."

Yes, I'm pro-choice on corn dog condiments. Ketchup, mustard or even something strange like mayo. Heck, eat the thing bare, as my statehouse press corp colleague Jerry Nowicki prefers.

See, I'm a big ketchup guy, but I'm also a big freedom guy.

So when Butler tweeted out a picture of a corn dog with mustard — "the proper way" as he described it — I respected it.

Same goes for Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski, who confirmed that not being on the "red team" extended beyond her politics.

I understand complexity of this issue.

For many, it starts with the deeply ingrained belief that you never put ketchup on a hot dog, ever, even if it is covered in batter and deep-fried.

This is a cardinal rule in Chicago, where a proper hot dog "run through the garden" consists of mustard, relish, onion, sliced tomatoes, a pickle spear, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt topping a Vienna Beef frank on an S. Rosen poppy-seed bun.

It's such a firmly-held position that some Chicago-style hot dog stands don't even carry the red stuff as a condiment. Yet many, like the one I worked at in high school, did have it and would put it on a hot dog when asked.

It is true that there can be no ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog. There can be ketchup on a hot dog, it's just not a Chicago dog — and that's fine.

Even as someone who grew up in the Chicago area, ketchup has never been the hill to die on for me, unlike the proper name of of a carbonated beverage (it's "pop" not "soda").

Quite frankly, I like how ketchup tastes, especially on my favorite food, the corn dog.

Based on the response I've received in the past few weeks, I'm outnumbered. I'm "Team Ketchup" in a sea of mustard.

But, that's okay. Freedom is a beautiful thing.

And it was nice to see elected officials putting down their partisan political stances for a minute and uniting instead around their favorite condiment. Moments of levity are welcome in this turbulent time we are living through.

That said, I will be back at the fair next year proudly wearing the banner for "Team Ketchup" even as I support my mustard-loving friends' right to have the wrong opinion.