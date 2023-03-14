The “ComEd Four” trial opened Tuesday morning with a battle over whether secret federal recordings would be released to the news media while the trial is in progress, but U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled news outlets have the “right of access” and sided with them.

Patrick Cotter, lawyer for defendant Michael McClain, a longtime confidant of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, argued releasing the recordings, such as wire taps, could result in jurors flipping through radio or TV channels and hearing selected snippets that newsrooms would present “in the most entertaining form as possible.”

“To be blunt,” Cotter said, “the only issue here is one of ratings.”

Leinenweber had ruled in favor of Cotter’s argument last week that the recordings should not be released during the trial. The judge said then that transcripts would be available as soon as they are entered into evidence.

“Absolutely nothing has changed,” Cotter argued.

But news groups intervened Tuesday, including the Chicago Tribune, arguing the public should not be “deprived” of hearing recordings that could involve a variety of folks, including Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in American history.

“The issue is not a matter of ratings,” argued Brian Saucier, the attorney for the news media, but rather a “question of good journalism.”

Saucier, citing a case involving former President Richard Nixon, who tried to block release of his White House recordings, also maintained a “cold transcript doesn’t convey” the information on the recordings as well as the actual audio itself.

Cotter countered that a judge has “discretion” to allow or disallow release of the recordings during the trial.

But Leinenweber noted that previous judicial decisions are “one-sided” in favor of immediate access to the recordings when they are presented in court and granted immediate access to the news outlets.

On trial are Madigan’s longtime confidant, Michael McClain, 75, of downstate Quincy, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, 64, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, 73, and Jay Doherty, 69, the former head of the City Club of Chicago. All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

After making his ruling on the recordings, Leinenweber began questioning the first pool of 70 prospective jurors.

The judge has been doing most of the questioning in sidebar, including asking about their answers on a questionnaire about any feelings they have about lobbyists, ComEd, and Madigan.

By 3 p.m., 46 had moved on to a second round of questioning expected Wednesday.

Most of the potential jurors excused so far have stated that sitting for the expected six- to eight-week trial would be a hardship on their lives. Members of the panel who make it past the initial round of questioning are being asked to come back to court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Tuesday marked the first time any of the four defendants has set foot in person in the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse since the indictment was filed nearly 2 1/2 years ago.

Before questioning began, attorneys for the four defendants stood with their clients at the two long defense tables to the left of the judge’s bench and introduced themselves to the jury pool.

Pramaggiore, dressed in a black-and—white checkered shirt, nodded slightly and smiled when her attorney, Scott Lassar, introduced her. Doherty took his face covering off and said “good morning,” while Hooker and McClain also smiled and greeted those in the courtroom.

The judge started to move on before realizing he’d inadvertently forgotten to introduce the government lawyers and FBI agents seated at the prosecution table.

“Oh, sorry,” Leinenweber said, as many in the courtroom burst into laughter. “Ladies and gentlemen, the government.”

PHOTOS: The career of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Illinois Pensions MADIGAN Illinois Budget Education Funding Illinois Budget 041814-dec-news-obamalibraryart MADIGAN Michael Madigan Michael Madigan Illinois Legislature Pat Quinn, Christine Radogno, Michael Madigan, Jim Durkin, Mike Zalewski, Darlene Senger Illinois House Of Represntatives Michael Madigan, Bruce Rauner Bruce Rauner, Michael Madigan File Illinois Legislature Illinois Legislature Illinois Legislature Michael Madigan Michael Madigan Illinois Legislature Illinois Lobbyist Rape Email August 2015 October 2015 April 2016 May 2016 November 2016 July 2017 August 2017 2019 May 2020 January 2021