Judge temporarily blocks mask, vaccination order for 146 Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD — A Sangamon County judge late Friday issued a temporary restraining order on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask requirements, quarantines and COVID-19 vaccinations and testing rules for more than 140 schools issued last fall.

Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow "deemed null and void" emergency rules announced by Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning COVID-19 mitigations for schools. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwami Raoul on Friday night announced they will seek an expedited appeal of the temporary restraining order from the Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court.

"The arbitrary method as to contact tracing and masking in general continue to raise fair questions as to the legality of the Executive Orders in light of violations of healthy children's substantive due process rights," Grischow wrote in a 29-page ruling. "Statutory rights have attempted to be bypassed through the issuance of Executive Orders and Emergency Rules ... This type of evil is exactly what the law was intended to constrain."

About 700 parents and staff from 146 schools — including Edwardsville, Triad, Staunton, North Mac and Carrollton — had filed suit challenging the mask and vaccine executive order issued Sept. 17, 2021.

Earlier Friday Grischow had denied class certification in the group's court challenge to vaccine or testing mandates in the schools, meaning the temporary restraining order will only affect the plaintiffs and school districts involved in that lawsuit.

"The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities — and this may force schools to go remote," said Pritzker. "This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe."

Raoul said his office is committed to defending Pritzker's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"The court's misguided decision is wrong on the law, demonstrates a misunderstanding of Illinois emergency injunction proceedings and has no relation to the record that was before the court," said Raoul. "It prioritizes a relatively small group of plaintiffs who refuse to follow widely-accepted science over the rights of other students, faculty and staff to enter schools without the fear of contracting a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 31,000 Illinois residents — or taking that virus home to their loved ones."

Prior to Grischow's action, Pritzker on Friday said COVID-19 metrics were "going in the right direction" and the mask mandate should be removed "as soon as we possibly can."

Grischow said the state and the school district defendants are temporarily restrained from requiring masks if a person objects, "except during the terms of lawful order of quarantine issued from their respective health department, in accordance with the IDPH Act."

Attorney Thomas DeVore had argued on behalf of parents, their students and school staff that, in order for an individual to be required to comply with a public health measure such as masking, vaccines or testing, or to be excluded from school, they must be given due process by law.

Under the temporary restraining order, the affected school districts also are restrained from requiring unvaccinated staff from submitting to weekly COVID-19 tests "in order to occupy the school building without first providing them due process." The order also restricts the affected schools from refusing admittance to buildings for teachers and students if they are deemed a "close contact" of a confirmed probable COVID-19 case "without providing due process."

The Center Square contributed to this story.

