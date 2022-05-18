'Jelani Day bill' among nearly 200 new Illinois laws

SPRINGFIELD — It's bill signing season.

State lawmakers passed more than 400 bills this legislative session that will need Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature to become law. The governor has 60 days to take action on legislation once it hits his desk.

And Pritzker has been busy, thus far signing 196 bills into law.

Some major bills get major bill signing ceremonies, such as last Friday morning, when Pritzker, with Water Tower Place in Chicago as a backdrop, signed legislation meant to combat organized retail crime.

On Wednesday, Pritzker signed legislation banning "ghost guns," which lack serial numbers and are often assembled at home. He was joined by elected officials, faith leaders and advocates at St. Sabina's Catholic Church on the city's South Side.

There have been other bill signing ceremonies and there are sure to be more in the coming weeks. It is an election year, after all.

But still, most bills will be signed into law without pomp and circumstance.

This was seen later Friday afternoon, when Pritzker's office sent out a press release announcing the signing of 127 bills. Many are technical, no doubt. Or they simply make small changes that do not warrant much attention.

But there are some worth a closer look.

First and foremost, Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3932, better known as the "Jelani Day bill."

The law amends the Missing Person Identification Act by requiring a coroner or medical examiner with custody of human remains that are not identified within 72 hours of discovery to notify the FBI for assistance.

The goal is to address underreported and unsolved missing persons cases, especially those involving people of color. It comes about nine months after Day, a 25-year-old Danville native and Illinois State University student, was reported missing in late August 2021.

His body was discovered a week and a half later near the south bank of the Illinois River, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru. But it wasn't identified by the LaSalle County coroner for nearly three weeks.

The cause of death was later determined to be drowning with the coroner finding no evidence of trauma, though Day's family members have repeatedly said that they believe he was murdered and did not go into the river by choice.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, wrote on her "Justice for Jelani Day" Facebook page that "even in bad times ... God is still good," following the law's signing.

Here are a few other bills Pritzker signed on Friday:

Senate Bill 2940, which is trailer legislation to the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that was signed last September. The law makes highway-legal electric motorcycles eligible for a $1,500 rebate. Such vehicles were excluded from the original legislation, which will give purchasers of electric cars and trucks a $4,000 rebate starting July 1.

House Bill 4089, which will require school districts to provide plant-based lunch options for students. The law takes effect Aug. 1, 2023.

Senate Bill 3986, which prohibits the Illinois State Board of Education from providing school districts funding for standardized tests for students in kindergarten through second grade.

House Bill 3465 will require each Department of Corrections facility to hire a specialist to assist with inmates' reentry into the community. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

House Bill 4304 will require the Department of Children and Family Services to conduct interviews with children 5 and older within five days after they leave foster care. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

House Bill 4667 will allow state and county correctional officers to carry their firearms off duty and into retirement. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

House Bill 5078 adds surviving stepchild, adoptive child and half-brother and half-sister to list of people who can receive a Gold Star license plate in Illinois. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Senate Bill 3629 creates the "Tow Notice Act," which requires parking lot owners — at a minimum — call, text or email a vehicle owner who have a written agreement to park on the property at least three hours before towing their vehicle. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Senate Bill 3915 waives the application fee for short-term substitute teaching licenses when the governor has declared a disaster due to a public health emergency. It takes effect immediately.

