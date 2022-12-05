Jason Barickman to resign from Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday that he plans to resign from the Illinois Senate next month.

Barickman, 47, has served in the Illinois General Assembly for more than a decade, winning election to the House in 2011 before moving over to the Senate in 2013.

In a statement, Barickman cited his desire to spend more time with his family.

“Kristin and I have been blessed with a growing family, and our children deserve more of my time, attention, and involvement," Barickman said. "My children are at special ages when parental involvement is critical, and I owe them my best attempt to make them the priority they deserve to be."

Barickman was once viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party. He was even mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2022.

In the mold of moderate Republicans who were once routinely elected to state office, Barickman mixed a record of fiscal conservatism with moderation on social issues, prominently casting the lone GOP vote in the Senate in favor of same-sex marriage in 2013. He also voted in favor of recreational cannabis legalization in 2019.

Barickman was reelected in November with no opposition.

However, Senate Republicans only gained one seat overall, keeping the caucus firmly in the superminority. And Barickman, the caucus' floor leader, was a top ally of Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, who was deposed by the caucus a few weeks ago, leaving his status in leadership uncertain.

Barickman plans to serve until the end of his present term.

His replacement will be appointed via weighted vote by the district's 11 Republican county chairs. They have 30 days to decide once Barickman's resignation takes effect.

The district includes all or portions of Bureau, Ford, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Putnam, Will and Woodford counties.

Since it is only the beginning of a four-year term, whoever replaces Barickman will have to run in a special election in 2024 to fill out the remainder of the term.

This story will be updated.