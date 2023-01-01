ISP to renew FOID cards automatically for some

SPRINGFIELD — As of Jan. 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program approval, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person's Firearm Owner's Identification Card for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License.

The individual's FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect Jan. 1, 2022.

"The automatic renewal of a FOID card will expedite the process for many card holders while still ensuring people who are prohibited under the FOID Act do not have legal access to a card," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Automatic renewal will also allow staff to focus on Clear and Present Danger reports, Firearm Restraining Orders, as well as FOID correlations and enforcement."

ISP will check the fingerprints against all available State and local criminal history record information files. FOID card duration, renewal, and expiration information can be found in the FOID Card Act rules, Section 1230.30.

Individuals who apply for a FOID card may include a full set of their fingerprints transmitted through a live scan fingerprint vendor licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which will be kept on file for potential automatic renewals.

Individuals who currently have a FOID card but have not submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP may do so by going to a live scan vendor and uploading them to their account at www.ispfsb.com. A list of licensed fingerprint vendors can be found on the IDFPR website.

