INTERACTIVE: See how Illinois' congressional, state legislative districts have changed

SPRINGFIELD — Utilizing their legislative supermajorities and control of the governor's mansion, Illinois Democrats this year approved state legislative and congressional redistricting maps for the next 10 years.

Lawmakers approved state legislative maps in June and later revised them once 2020 U.S. Census data become available in August. And last week, after unveiling three earlier proposals, lawmakers approved the Democrats' fourth congressional map proposal.

The legislative maps likely cement Democrats' supermajorities in the state House and Senate for another decade while the congressional map is designed to elect 14 Democrats and the three Republicans.

Each had to account for population loss, especially downstate, which cost the state a congressional seat and made many districts physically larger.

And to account for growth in the state's Latino population, a second district was created as an "opportunity" for the group to elect one their own.

As a result, two white Democratic incumbents, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Rep. Marie Newman, D-La Grange, will likely face off in a primary election next year.

Downstate, four of five Republican incumbents were drawn into districts with other incumbents. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, has already opted out of running for reelection.

Republicans did not submit any proposals for consideration, though a GOP-led federal lawsuit against the legislative map is ongoing.

The congressional map awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

Here is a map of the old districts overlaid with the new districts. See how representation will change in your community over the next 10 years:

