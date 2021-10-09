Indoor work complete, Old State Capitol reopens to tours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois' Old State Capitol has re-opened to visitors after interior renovations were completed. Visitors will see a new feature, an education gallery and video room.
Exterior work on the dome of the building continues, but indoor plaster work and painting is finished, allowing the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to open for tours on Thursday.
Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The building served as the Illinois state Capitol from 1840 to 1876. Abraham Lincoln served in the state Legislature there and in 1858, as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, delivered his famous "House Divided" speech in the Hall of Representatives.
When work began in March, officials indicated the building would only be closed through April. But officials said the project met with unforeseen delays, according to historic sites superintendent Justin Blandford. Combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the re-opening was delayed.
The $1.5 million project is under the management of the Illinois Capital Development Board. It involves installing a new roof on the drum that supports the capitol dome and restoration of the drum's columns and windows.
The education gallery and video room details the history of the building, said Von Bandy, state director of land management. An 11-minute video highlights the site's significance both in the 19th century and today.
Work on the outside of the dome is marked by the construction scaffolding that surrounds it.
Illinois’ most endangered historic places
Broadview Hotel, East St. Louis
Joliet Steel Mill main office building, Joliet
Klas Restaurant, Cicero
Havana Water Tower, Havan
Illinois Terminal Interurban Station, Decatur
Altgeld Gardens Shop Building and school buildings C and E, Chicago
Biden has emerged as an unlikely advocate of browbeating tactics to drive vaccinations. On Thursday he took that message to suburban Chicago, visiting a construction site run by Clayco, a large building firm set to announce a new vaccinate-or-test requirement for its workforce.
The process of redrawing congressional district maps in Illinois got off to a slow start Thursday when only one person showed up to testify at the first legislative public hearing, which was held in Chicago.