Incoming Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White plans to 'bloom where I'm planted'

SPRINGFIELD — Since her appointment to the Illinois Supreme Court was announced in May, Appellate Court Justice Lisa Holder White said many have told her that "we knew it was going to be you."

But Holder White, speaking with Lee Enterprises inside the court's regal chambers in Springfield last week, was less sure, saying that a nomination to the state's high court was never something she expected or sought out.

"That's very kind and I appreciate that. But my mom likes to say 'bloom where you're planted,'" Holder White said. "And so I've just tried to give my very best and do my very best at every position that I've been in."

This includes more than two decades on the bench in Central Illinois, with assignments including associate judge, circuit judge and — since 2013 — appellate court justice. Not to mention her time as a Macon County assistant state's attorney and lawyer in private practice.

But when Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced her retirement, effective July 7, it was Holder White, 54, who received the call to fill the vacancy to the state's highest court.

The Decatur native will take the oath and be installed as its newest member on Thursday, becoming the first Black woman to serve on Illinois' high court.

It's a barrier-breaking milestone that isn't lost on Holder White, who was also the first Black person to be judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit and a justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court.

"I know that there have been many who have come before me that perhaps were qualified and didn't even have the opportunity," Holder White said, reflecting on the historic nature of her appointment. "So I'm very thankful and I'm excited about it."

"And I look forward to the day when there won't be any first, it'll just be another one and it won't really be news that a Black woman is taking a position," she added. "I look forward to when that's just commonplace."

Holder White's path to the state high court started young, with her desire to be a lawyer formed by the time she was 12-years-old.

Though she did not know any lawyers, her parents thought she would be a natural as she's "always been very approachable" and is "a person who feels that I can pretty much persuade anyone to do what I want them to do."

The middle child between two sisters, Holder White said she was always the one tasked with negotiating raises in their allowances or convincing their parents to allow them to do fun things like go skating.

"I like to say that I have those powers, but I've learned to use my powers for good," Holder White said.

After graduating from Macon High School in 1986 and Lewis University in 1990 with her bachelor’s degree in political science, Holder White went straight into law school. She earned her law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1993.

Holder White said she only applied to two law schools: U of I and Northwestern. The former was the clear choice after she got waitlisted at the latter.

This decision to return to Central Illinois turned out to be a pivotal one for Holder White's career.

"Many times if you start your career out in a big city, it might be years before you would even see a courtroom," Holder White said. "Well, I saw a courtroom on my first day on the job. And I had the opportunity to do so much.

"I mean, I worked as an assistant public defender, I was in private practice, I worked as an assistant state's attorney. I was the guardian ad litem for Macon County; I represented parents in abuse and neglect cases."

Holder White said this "myriad of experience" is what led to her appointment to the bench at age 33, after just eight years as an attorney.

She did not always see herself wanting to be a judge. But, after working a case in Judge John Greanias' courtroom, that changed.

"I had a huge custody case in his courtroom, my very first custody case as a private attorney," Holder White said. "And I was just so impressed with how he interacted with the attorneys, how he treated the litigants, his strong command of the relevant case law, and just how he conducted himself on the bench.

"And that really was the moment that I started thinking, 'maybe I want to do that. I think I would be good at that.'"

Greanias, the presiding judge for the Macon County Circuit Court from 1994 to 2008, became a mentor for her.

Reached earlier this week, Greanias, who now lives in California, said that "when it came time to find someone to be on the bench, (Holder White) was on the top of the list."

"Not everybody wins in court," Greanias said. "So the most important thing is for people to be able to leave the courtroom and feel that they were heard and that they were treated with respect. And Justice Lisa Holder White always had that."

Greanias added that he "felt that I could trust her to decide cases wisely and with compassion."

"The people of Illinois are going to be well-served by having her on the court," he said.

As for her judicial philosophy, Holder White said she sees herself in "the role of a servant."

"To me, this job is one for someone who feels a calling to do this work," Holder White said. "Obviously, you have to have the intellect to do it. But at the same time, you're resolving matters that are everything to the people in front of you. And so you have to keep that top of mind at all times and you have to look at it in that way and see the importance in every single case."

Holder White, a Republican, confirmed that she will run for a full 10-year term in 2024 in the state's Fourth Judicial District.

State lawmakers redistricted the Supreme Court for the first time since the 1960s last year. As a result, Holder White's district drops Decatur and Champaign. It still includes Bloomington and Springfield while picking up Peoria, Rockford and the Quad Cities. It remains a heavily Republican district.

Democrats currently maintain a 4-3 majority on the state's high court.

Politicization of the judiciary has been a growing concern both at the state court level — where partisan judicial races have cost millions of dollars in recent years — and at the U.S. Supreme Court, where conservatives have locked in a majority that, for example, recently overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.

Holder White, however, said that "party affiliation is irrelevant in a court decision."

"I think it's important that judges educate the public about our responsibilities, and our responsibility is to rule based on the law," she said. "We're not legislators. And so, it's not about what our personal views or personal opinions are, it's about what the people who the people elected have enacted as law and how that applies to the facts before us."

Holder White said she has faced pressure before, whether at the circuit court level where she once presided over a murder case in which a child of the victim went to school with her son or at the appellate court, where she was recently part of the panel that declared Gov. J.B. Pritzker's school mask mandate "moot."

But Holder White said she's been taught "the importance of not reacting to the clamor, not giving in to pressure and solely focusing on the law and what's just and appropriate under the law."

"And so I will say that I have a pretty tough skin and I take my responsibilities very seriously," she said. "And nothing is going to persuade me to not uphold my responsibilities."

Holder White said she is still “blown away and incredibly honored” by the appointment. She said this will be her last judicial assignment.

"And I plan to bloom where I'm planted," she said.