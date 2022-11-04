In waning days of campaign, Republicans target congressional seats in blue Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has become a congressional battleground in the waning days of the 2022 campaign as national Republicans, growing more bullish by the day, expand their map of targeted seats in their quest for the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This Republican incursion into deep blue Illinois has Democrats on the defensive, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Illinois this weekend to campaign for Democratic candidates previously thought to be safe.

Biden arrived in Illinois on Friday to headline a fundraiser for Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, who represents the suburban Chicago-based 6th Congressional District. Biden is expected to do another, more public event with Casten on Saturday while Harris will rally with state Democrats in Chicago on Sunday.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee with ties to House Republicans, dropped $1.8 million earlier this week into television against Casten in the expensive Chicago media market, a sign that the party believes the race, previously not thought to be competitive, could be within reach.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., headlined a fundraiser for Casten's GOP opponent, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, on Friday.

McCarthy also attended a fundraiser earlier in the day in Normal for Esther Joy King, the Republican nominee in the 17th Congressional District.

"You gotta watch what both sides do in their spending," said Tom Bowen, a Chicago-based Democratic strategist. "And it's been plainly obvious that there's confidence in the 13th District on the Democratic side and not on the Republican side. It's very obvious that the 17th District is an intense battleground and has been the whole time. And then if there is a shift, you can see it in the (6th Congressional District) in the Chicagoland suburbs."

Indeed, opportunities to pick up congressional seats in Illinois were once viewed as limited. Springfield Democrats controlled the congressional redistricting process in 2021 and drew a map that featured 13 districts that supported Biden by 11 or more percentage points in 2020. Three downstate districts — the 12th, 15th and 16th — heavily supported former President Donald Trump.

The 17th Congressional District, a C-shaped district that picks up Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, the Quad Cities and Rockford, voted for Biden by about eight percentage points in 2020 and has long been viewed as the most competitive district in the state.

More than $13 million has been spent by outside groups in the district, including more than $4.7 million by Republican's CLF.

House Majority PAC, a PAC closely aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, have spent more than $3.6 million and $2.8 million, respectfully.

The district is represented by retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline.

King came within four percentage points of defeating Bustos in 2020. Democratic nominee Eric Sorensen, a former television meteorologist, is a first-time candidate.

Though Democrats are not conceding the district, Republicans are privately confident that King, who started the race with more money and name recognition, will pull it out, especially as the electoral climate improves for the party nationally.

"If this is the low-hanging fruit at this point, then Republicans are pretty confident about how things are going other places, so they can shift resources," said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Further downstate is the 13th Congressional District, a string-bean shaped district that covers East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up Decatur and Springfield in between.

It leans Democratic but not overwhelmingly so, supporting Biden by 11 points in 2020. This is about the same partisan lean as Casten's suburban Chicago district.

Despite this, outside Republican groups have spent no money to support the party's nominee, Decatur activist and philanthropist Regan Deering.

On the other hand, House Majority PAC has spent more than $2.4 million in support of Democratic nominee Nikki Budzinski, a former Biden administration official who also worked for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Operatives on both sides expect the race to be close but give Budzinski the edge, in part due to the lack of investment on the Republican side.

"I thought that was kind of an interesting move picking the 6th over the 13th," said one Republican campaign official, granted anonymity to discuss the race candidly. "I think the Dems are more concerned about that seat than Republicans think they can pick it up."

The Republican added that “it’ll be tight unless there’s a red wave instead of a ripple. If Nikki holds on, Republicans will look back and be like 'crap, that's that's one we could have picked up.'"

Deering, who listed her wealth between $35 million and $142 million in a federal financial disclosure report, has loaned her campaign $1 million. But some Republicans believe she could have spent more.

Bowen, however, said that the lack of spending on the Republican side in the 13th could also be a sign of strength from Budzinski's campaign, which has raised significant campaign cash and has received help from outside Democratic groups.

"If the spending on the other side is the evidence, the race they ran kept the Republicans from putting late money into that district," Bowen said. "The House Majority PAC folks put money against Deering because that's a seat that they wanted to make sure was locked down. Sometimes that spending can be judicious early in the cycle."

Though Casten is the only Democratic incumbent that Republicans are throwing late money at in Illinois, there are other districts with similar partisan leans that could be put in play if there is a red wave.

In addition to the 13th, the 11th and 14th districts that cover much of Chicago's far western suburbs and exurbs, represented by Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, respectively, could be tighter than expected.

Part of the reason, some say, is a tightening of statewide races. Though Pritzker continues to lead state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, relatively comfortably in most polls in the governor's race, the margin of victory statewide could be a major factor in downballot races in the suburbs.

Also, Republicans are winning on the top issue on the minds of voters: inflation and the economy. Though Democrats have addressed this issue in campaign messaging as well, it's been peppered with other issues like abortion.

Though Democrats thought abortion, in wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, would be a potent issue, particularly for suburban woman, it has faded somewhat into the background as a pressing issue, especially in Democratic states like Illinois that have strong state-level abortion protections on the books.

"These (races) are going to be tighter than both sides thought it was going into this election cycle because crime and inflation are things that seem to be moving voters," Redfield said "Abortion does also ... but abortion is not as immediate in Illinois. I mean, there's still strong pro-choice sentiment in voters, but we're not going to get a national abortion law anytime soon."

Despite headwinds, Democrats feel they will be able to defend all their seats while picking up the 13th, which would give the party a foothold in central and southern Illinois once again.

"We have positive feelings about these races as well as the incumbents," Sen. Dick Durbin told Lee Enterprises earlier this week. "I spoke to three incumbent Democratic congressmen from Illinois (on Monday) and they're all in close races, but they all feel good about it. I do too. I think some people are stirring up the notion that some of these races are closer than they actually are."

Still, the arrival of Biden and Harris to campaign for candidates in a state they carried by 17 points just two years ago reflects the defensive posture Democrats now find themselves in.

Illinois Democrats said the mission for the president and vice president was clear: fire up Democratic base voters in Chicago. Biden's unpopularity will keep him away from districts like the 13th and 17th.

"The president's going to have higher popularity in Cook County," Bowen said. "And turning out voters to the fullest extent in Cook County, that's gonna pay dividends for the statewide folks."