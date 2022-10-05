In Illinois' hottest congressional race, campaigns spar over abortion ad

SPRINGFIELD — The battle for control of the U.S. House could very well run through Illinois' 17th Congressional District, where attorney Esther Joy King, a Republican, and former television meteorologist Eric Sorensen, a Democrat, are vying to succeed retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline.

King came within four percentage points of defeating Bustos in 2020. And though the district, which includes Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, the Quad Cities and Rockford, was slightly shored up for Democrats in the last redistricting process, most political handicappers view it as a "toss up."

It is the largest congressional pickup opportunity for Republicans in Illinois. And both parties know it, with millions of dollars being spent on advertisements thus far and even more on the way.

Axios reported earlier this week that the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC with ties to the House GOP, planned to spend another $1 million on King's behalf. The House Majority PAC, aligned with House Democrats, has already dropped more than $735,000 in support of Sorensen.

But it's an anti-King ad produced by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee that's receiving a lot of attention this week — and uproar from King's campaign.

The ad, titled "Can't Trust Her," highlight's King's position against abortion rights, including video of the candidate stating in an interview that she is "unapologetically pro-life."

But here's where things get murky: a voiceover next states that "Esther Joy King even stands with Republicans who want a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest."

"That would make abortion illegal here in Illinois," the ad reads. "That’s too extreme. The facts are clear, we can’t trust Esther Joy King."

The advertisement is airing on 12 broadcast television stations across the district. On Tuesday, those station managers received a letter from a law firm representing King's campaign requesting that they cease airing it "no later than close of business today."

The letter, from attorney John G. Fogarty, Jr., states that it is "an intentionally disingenuous advertisement" in which "the DCCC is purposefully distorting Ms. King’s publicly-stated position."

For the record, King has consistently said she supports exceptions for victims of rape or incest and to protect the life and health of the mother.

She has also said she supports the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and that abortion laws should be in the hands of the states. She is against a national abortion ban.

"The type of smear that is contained in the advertisement is a desperate and unfortunate campaign tactic," Fogarty told station managers. "But it is not one in which your station is obligated to participate."

Lee Enterprises reached out to the stations that received the letter but only received two responses as of Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Folliard, a senior vice president for Gray Television, which owns stations Peoria and Rockford, said that "we cannot comment either way on this matter."

Jim Kizer, station manager for WQAD-TV, the ABC affiliate in the Quad Cities, also declined comment.

The DCCC declined to comment on the letter, but did provide Lee Enterprises with a "fact sheet" to back up the statements made in the ad.

Specifically regarding the claim that King "stands with" Republicans who want a national abortion ban, the DCCC cited a news release in which King touted the endorsement of several Republican members of Congress who are cosponsoring a bill known as "The Life at Conception Act," which would guarantee "right to life" and equal protection under the law from the moment of conception.

This is a common tactic in campaigns — associate an opposing candidate with the most extreme positions of certain members of their political party.

Republicans use it all the time when they paint all Democratic candidates as liberals in the mold of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or socialists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Is the advertisement a distortion? It appears that way. At the very least, it is a stretch. Though the same could be said for many other political ads.

But, there is one word in the ad's title that stands out: trust.

That's what it is about.

Should voters trust King's position on abortion when many in her party have indicated that they would vote for a national ban?

According to a poll released last week, abortion is the third most important issue on the minds of Illinois voters. Democrats believe it to be an opening to win votes in a midterm year that they would historically be expected to fare poorly in.

Election Day is just over a month away. Soon after, it will be known where voters in the 17th plan to place their trust.

Duckworth, Salvi spar on abortion

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi met for a debate sponsored by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors on Monday.

Though they discussed a number of topics, the sparing was most intense on abortion, with each painting the other as extreme on the issue.

However, a fact check is warranted on some of the claims.

For instance, Salvi argued that "Senator Duckworth supports taxpayer-funded abortion on demand up through the ninth month of pregnancy," adding that "there isn't an abortion that she doesn't support."

That is not true.

Under Illinois law, elective abortion is allowed up until viability, which is generally considered 24 weeks. Procedures after that can only be done to protect the life and health of the mother.

Duckworth reiterated that she supports that standard, which was the standard under Roe, and acknowledged that "there is a role for government to restrict abortion."

And though Salvi did not give a direct "yes" when asked if she would oppose a federal abortion ban, she said that she believes "that the state's duly elected representatives rightly will pass the laws that are appropriate for those particular states."

However, Salvi made clear that she is personally anti-abortion and is not in favor of the laws Illinois has passed in recent years that have expanded abortion rights.

The proof is in the record, too.

Salvi has filed at least five witness slips in recent years on abortion-related state legislation, including in opposition to House Bill 40, which permitted state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions and removed "trigger law" language that could have made the procedure illegal in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned. It was signed by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican in 2017.

She also filed in opposition to the Reproductive Health Act, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019, which enshrined abortion access as a "fundamental right" in the state.

She also signed on in support of legislation that would have banned abortion on the basis of the fetus's race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of the fetus having Down syndrome or any other disability. That bill died without receiving a hearing in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Jeffries visits 13th

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the fourth-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House, was in Springfield on Wednesday to campaign with 13th Congressional District nominee Nikki Budzinski.

Jefferies, whom many consider a leading candidate to eventually succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader, headlined a voting rights event at Union Baptist Church in Springfield with local faith and community leaders, according to the Budzinski campaign.

The district, which stretches from East. St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana picking up Decatur and Springfield in between, is considered a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats this fall. It voted for President Joe Biden by about 11 points in 2020.

"The 13th Congressional District is a critically important race in a critically important midterm election — Nikki Budzinski is a great candidate and a phenomenal public servant, and someone that will put people over politics and deliver for the people of this congressional district, and I wanted to be there to support her," Jeffries said in a statement to Lee Enterprises.

Budzinski, a former senior official in the Biden and Pritzker administrations, is running against Republican Regan Deering, a Decatur community activist and philanthropist.