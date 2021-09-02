Illinois voting advocacy group says legislative maps fail to maximize representation

A voting advocacy group said Thursday state legislative district maps approved by Democrats earlier this week fail to maximize Black representation and would reduce the number of Black-majority districts in the state.

Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistricting sent a letter to a panel of three federal judges overseeing legal challenges to the map asking them to use their “leverage” to approve a redistricting plan that “provides optimal opportunity for Black voters to exercise their right to elect candidates of their own choosing.”

Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund have filed separate federal lawsuits over the maps. MALDEF, in a status hearing Wednesday, told the court panel it plans to challenge the latest map on federal Voting Rights Act grounds, contending it underrepresents a Latino population that grew by 15% over the last decade and reduced the number of legislative districts with a Latino voting-age majority.

Democratic majorities in the General Assembly on Monday approved a revised redistricting plan for the state’s 177 House and Senate districts that uses federal census data, which didn’t come out until August. The new maps are aimed at continuing Democratic control of the legislature through the decade.

An earlier redistricting plan signed into law in early June by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was produced using estimated population results in order to meet a state constitutional deadline and avoid giving Republicans a chance to control the mapmaking process. Democrats agreed to tweak the maps when hard data delayed by the pandemic came out last month.

Illinois’ Black population, particularly in Chicago, has continued to fall and Blacks now make up 13.9% of the state’s population, down from 14.3% in 2010. The Latino population is now 18.2% of the state, up from 15.8% a decade ago, the census results released last month showed.

Despite the population decline, the Black voter advocacy group contended that the number of districts with a majority Black population could have been maintained, but instead was unfairly reduced.

“From what we can see, Black voters in the state of Illinois are worse off under the revised plan than we were under the plan enacted in June,” said Valerie Leonard, who leads the group. “In fact, every redistricting plan the legislature has come up with after 2011 has done progressively more harm to Black voters.”

Leonard said the maps drawn by Democrats in 2011 had 16 House and eight Senate districts with a majority Black population. They contended the plan approved in June resulted in 12 House and six Senate districts with a majority Black population.

The group said the most recently approved plan reduced the number of Black majority population districts to eight in the House and four in the Senate.

The federal court panel was reviewing a request by Republicans and MALDEF to grant more time to study population data from the recently approved map as part of the legal challenge.

