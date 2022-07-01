Illinois unveils firearm-tracing platform to speed crime investigations

CHICAGO — Law enforcement officials joined gun safety advocates Wednesday to introduce a new platform, being called Crime Gun Connect, they say will help police identify the source of illegal weapons and investigate gun-related crimes.

During a news conference in Chicago, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said the program will provide police with a digital database of more than 100,000 records of guns that have been used in crimes since 2009.

"Crime Gun Connect will allow law enforcement agencies around Illinois to access critical crime-gun trace records more efficiently than ever before, giving them a new tool in their fight against gun violence," Raoul said. "This new platform will digitize gun tracing records that today must be requested on paper, slowing investigations and hampering efforts to bring justice to victims."

The program was developed in collaboration with Illinois State Police and Everytown for Gun Safety. Although it is available only to Illinois law enforcement officials, there is a resource available through the attorney general's website that allows public access to data about guns used in crimes.

Kelly said the technology and shared information will be beneficial in solving crimes involving firearms.

"ISP created a portal that has grown over the years into a one-stop shop where law enforcement can get intelligence for crime-gun related enforcement, and now includes the Crime Gun Connect tool," Kelley said.

