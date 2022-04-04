Illinois to use $17 million in federal COVID-19 aid to fund Freedom Schools

Illinois plans to use $17 million in federal coronavirus relief money to fund Freedom Schools, a literacy and cultural enrichment program rooted in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, as part of an effort to close the achievement gap for struggling students.

The initiative, which will be funded with federal Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency dollars, will supplement student learning taking place in the classroom with a research-based, multicultural curriculum offered during the summer or after-school hours, Illinois State Board of Education officials said.

The programs are being offered through the Children’s Defense Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. While the Springfield Urban League has partnered with the organization to offer Freedom Schools for more than 10 years, and has hosted several sites across Illinois, the ISBE initiative marks the first time the programs are being funded entirely by the state.

“Freedom Schools have a profound impact on the communities they serve, and this funding will expand their reach, bringing the benefits of a research-backed education grounded in the civil rights movement to more Illinois learners this summer and next school year,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

ISBE is inviting schools and nonprofits to apply for funding to establish Freedom Schools through the Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant, with the goal of supporting low-income students by addressing the achievement gap and learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Low-income students last year experienced rates of chronic absenteeism 50% higher than the state average, ISBE officials said, while the number of students meeting or exceeding standards in math or English language arts also fell by twice as much as the state average.

ISBE officials said the program will provide “historically disadvantaged students, including African American students and other students of color, with quality instruction that fosters student confidence, critical thinking, and social and emotional development.”

State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said as “a Latina, I am intimately aware of the intrinsic value of an educational environment that honors and respects your ethnic heritage.“

“I’m excited that these special programs will reach the children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic and provide a safe and empowering learning experience for them,” Ayala said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford, one of the sponsors of the legislation behind the initiative, said Freedom Schools have a “proud history and a profound significance for African Americans.”

The state plans to issue 45 grant awards in the amount of $350,000 each, officials said.

The state’s Freedom Schools initiative will carry on a tradition that dates to the Mississippi Freedom Summer project of 1964, when civil rights leaders joined forces to create a summer enrichment program for children, said Kristal Moore Clemons, national director of the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools.

“They realized if they could crack the inequality in the Mississippi school system, they could bring the program to the rest of the South, keeping children engaged in learning, and building up the next generation of leaders and voters,” said Clemons, a former Chicago resident whose first experience with Freedom Schools was during her junior year at DePaul University, when she was recruited as a servant leader intern for the program.

“They were investing in me. ... I had a chance to meet Alice Walker, Marian Wright Edelman and all of these civil rights icons,” Clemons said. “It was truly transformative for me, and changed my life.”

Clemons said students attending Freedom Schools begin their day with Harambee, an African tradition of bringing people together, followed by age-appropriate literacy activities with a strong emphasis on culturally relevant children’s literature.

For every 10 students, the program assigns one servant leader intern, who along with the site directors, receives specialized Freedom Schools training at the CDF Haley Farm in Clinton, Tennessee, the former home of the late author Alex Haley, author of “Roots: The Sage of an American Family.”

“The students don’t sit in rows, they all sit in a circle, and everyone realizes every voice matters,” Clemons said.

Students have the option to take a basic reading assessment at the start and end of the program, which Clemons said last summer showed 80% of children increased or maintained their reading proficiency during the six-week program.

ISBE officials said they are aiming for students who opt into the pre- and post-assessments to have a 2.5% increase in proficiency in literacy and other objectives by the end of the program. Officials anticipate parent and community engagement rates will also be higher for student participants, as the program provides support for the entire family.

Children’s Defense Fund was founded in 1973 by Edelman, a graduate of Spelman College and Yale Law School, and the nonprofit’s president emerita. The group’s Freedom Schools are not affiliated with the South Loop-based Chicago Freedom School, which “builds on the freedom school model by seeking to enhance Chicago youth’s connection to their histories and serving as a catalyst for youth-led social change,” according to the organization’s website.

In 2021, Children’s Defense Fund’s Freedom Schools served more than 7,200 students at 152 sites in 26 states and 75 cities, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which welcomed 30 students last summer to its inaugural program at a local middle school.

“The kids really enjoyed the program, and they made amazing progress,” said Crystal Hall, director of community based and prevention services at Tanager Place, a nonprofit organization that is doubling the number of students participating in a Freedom Schools six-week summer program at McKinley Steam Academy.

The Freedom Schools program in Cedar Rapids began with a partnership between the local school district and Tanager Place, with the school district offering the middle school as a site, and providing breakfast and lunch to students in sixth through eighth grade, Hall said.

“It’s not just about reading a book, it’s about engaging with a book, and engage all of the students’ different learning styles,” Hall said.

The program, which is offered to families free of charge, includes field trips and traditional summer camp activities such as swimming, hiking and archery.

ISBE officials said the Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant application is open to Illinois public schools, public universities, community colleges, and not-for-profit, community-based organizations.

The Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant is named after African American leader and educator Phillip Jackson, the founder of the Black Star Project, an organization that “closes achievement gaps and supports economic empowerment for African American and Hispanic youth and families through community-based support programs like tutoring, mentoring, parent advocacy and development, and college preparation,” officials said.

Gloria Smith, executive director of the Black Star Project, and the late Jackson’s sister, said Friday her organization plans to apply for a Freedom Schools grant with hopes of expanding the Kimberly Lightford Saturday University program at Irving Middle School in Maywood.

“We are excited, and also overwhelmed, as the program is named after Phillip, and will keep his legacy alive,” Smith said.

Interested groups can find the application on the ISBE website or email asosina@isbe.net. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. April 29.

