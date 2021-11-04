Illinois to offer free ID cards to released prisoners

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois will soon offer free state ID cards to people released from prison.

On Wednesday, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White was joined by first lady M.K. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in announcing the program.

White's office and the Illinois Department of Corrections launched a pilot program in December 2020 to explore how the program would work across state agencies. That pilot was expanded in April 2021 and has been rolled out to 18 IDOC facilities.

"The State ID Program for Returning Residents gives people who have served their time in prison a necessary tool as they reenter their communities," said Secretary White. "A state ID card is essential to transition back into society."

By April the program is expected to serve 27 IDOC facilities. The IDOC average daily population is 27,323. As of October, 346 state ID cards have been processed.

To obtain a state ID card, an applicant will work with the IDOC to gather and maintain vital documents. The IDOC will photograph applicants, using equipment and methods required by the Secretary of State's office, and electronically transmit the applicant's documentation, photo and signature to the Secretary of State's office using a secure file transfer system mailbox.

If all documentation and eligibility requirements are met, the Secretary of State's office will process the request and send the state ID to IDOC for distribution to the corresponding facility and, upon release, to the individual.

"A successful justice system is one that makes sure those who leave it are equipped to make the most of their second chance," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "A job opportunity, a roof over your head, stability — these fundamentals are so much easier to secure with a state ID card in hand."

Stratton said people "should never be defined by the mistakes they've made.

"This pilot program is about compassion and common sense because it allows us to support the people who are released from IDOC facilities to best prepare for their return to their communities," she said. "Successful reentry often hinges on the ability to possess state identification which increases the likelihood of getting a job, finding housing and accessing vital services."

Maria Garza was released on Mandatory Supervised Release from Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln this summer.

"For many, like myself, who are away for many years, vital documents that are required to get a state ID are lost or misplaced," she said. "Obtaining these documents after release can take weeks of running back and forth from agency to agency. It becomes a disheartening and hopeless experience for many.

"I am thankful to receive the assistance of counselors and clinical service department staff at Logan Correctional Center with securing the necessary vital documents needed prior to my release."

