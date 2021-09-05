Illinois to hold an extra license lottery for applicants unfairly kept out of chances for marijuana retail shops

To address more errors in the process of awarding cannabis licenses, Illinois will hold an extra lottery to give six applicants another shot at winning a license to operate recreational marijuana retail stores, officials announced Friday.
The applicants were wrongly denied chances in the first of three lotteries held this summer to award 185 new licenses, officials said. The additional licenses are to be authorized by state law that allows up to 500 new licenses in all. The applicants aren’t guaranteed licenses, but the digital lottery is supposed to re-create what their odds of winning should have been originally.
A “clerical oversight in terms of data entry” led to the mistakes, said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser on cannabis to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. It’s the latest in a series of errors that have delayed the awarding of licenses by more than a year.
The development comes as the state announced its list of 51 winners from Lottery 1, Lottery 2 and Lottery 3. But seven pending court challenges to the process could still affect the final outcome. In one case, Cook County Judge Moshe Jacobius has ordered the state not to award any of the licenses until he rules on one case before him, in which applicants challenged the applicant scoring process.
Out of 937 businesses that submitted 4,518 applications submitted last year, just 21 applicants earned perfect scores on their applications to qualify for an initial lottery. Losing applicants objected and filed suits, claiming the scoring by consultant KPMG gave different scores for identical application information, among other problems.
In response, the state passed a law creating two additional lotteries in which applicants qualified by scoring 85% or better. Nevertheless, some applicants complained that the process unfairly favored white, politically connected, wealthy applicants by allowing unlimited applications for those who could pay the $5,000 fee for each application.
Hutchinson acknowledged the industry is almost completely white-owned, but said Illinois is doing better than any other state in getting new licenses to minority applicants. Of 79 new licenses awarded to cannabis craft growers, infusers and transporters in August, 43% went to black-owned firms, she said.
At each step on the way, as regulators discovered errors, they acted to correct them, Hutchinson said, describing the process as a marathon, not a sprint.
“It’s been painful to watch how long this has taken,” she said. “As we move forward, this could get better every single year.”
1 of 16
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, holds her hand over her heart as she is thanked by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, to pull the resolution on the Illinois legislative maps proposal from the record because of alleged factual errors during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, hugs Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, left, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives prior to debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, gives his remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, center, gets a standing ovation after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, gives his remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, center, is congratulated after the omnibus energy bill passes the Illinois Senate in the early morning hours at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, talks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Lawmakers returned for a one-day special session Tuesday to adjust district boundaries to reflect updated 2020 U.S. Census data and to try to reach compromise on an energy bill.
1 of 16
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, holds her hand over her heart as she is thanked by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, to pull the resolution on the Illinois legislative maps proposal from the record because of alleged factual errors during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, hugs Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, left, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives prior to debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, gives his remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, center, gets a standing ovation after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, gives his remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, gives her remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, center, is congratulated after the omnibus energy bill passes the Illinois Senate in the early morning hours at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, talks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP