Illinois taking part in national event to bring attention to voting

Illinois State Board of Elections officials will join in a nationwide event Tuesday intended to raise awareness about the importance of voting.
It will be the 10th year for National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan initiative that involves coordinated efforts to register voters and educate about state-specific policies, deadlines and voting information.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will promote the event through the week across social media platforms.
"Over the last decade, National Voter Registration Day has stood as a testament to the broad-based, bipartisan support for voter registration as the cornerstone of our shared democracy," said Brian Miller, executive director of National Voter Registration Day.
In Illinois, voter registration does not close until the end of polling on Election Day, though registration formats change in the weeks preceding the election. Regular registration continues until Oct. 11. Online registration, including the ability to update registration, closes Oct. 23.
