Illinois Supreme Court marks demographic shift

When Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien introduced her 5-year-old son to then-Justice Thomas Killbride years ago, she recalled him saying to her, “Mom, I didn’t know boys could be judges.”

Growing up, he had only known women judges like his mom.

Now, the ascendance of O’Brien and other women to the state’s highest court could be changing the image of who can be a judge for the entire state.

The November election saw the demographics of the Illinois Supreme Court shift to a majority female court for the first time.

O’Brien was elected from the court’s 3rd District while Justice Elizabeth Rochford was elected to serve for the 2nd District. Both won heavily contested races in districts that include the Chicago suburbs and portions of rural northern Illinois.

They join Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis, Justice Joy Cunningham and Justice Lisa Holder White to form a 5-2 female majority on the state Supreme Court, which also includes Justices P. Scott Neville, Jr. and David K. Overstreet. The previous record for most female justices serving at one time was three.

This new balance begins at a pivotal time as the court is expected to hear arguments in March on the provision of the SAFE-T Act eliminating cash bail. It may also eventually take up the lawsuits that have been filed in state court on the assault weapons ban. And, of course, it will grapple with the post-Roe legal landscape surrounding abortion rights.

Breaking glass ceilings

O’Brien practiced small town law in Coal City, a village of roughly 6,000 in Grundy County, where she owned her own law firm. She served as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003 and had nearly 20 years of experience on the 3rd District Appellate Court.

When O’Brien ran for the House in 1996, she was the first Democratic woman to be elected for her district. She noted the difference time can make in the way such milestones are acknowledged.

“Nobody mentioned it or said anything because I think that we just weren’t celebrating all of that yet,” O’Brien told Lee Enterprises in an interview. "We weren’t really recognizing how historic it is when those barriers are finally broken, so this is of course exciting.”

The Illinois Supreme Court was founded in 1818. The first Black member, Justice Charles Freeman, was elected to the bench in 1990 and the first woman, Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, joined in 1992.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the historic milestone of a majority of women on Illinois’ court of last resort,” said Rochford, also elected in November. “Women everywhere should be proud. But I don’t think it will radically affect our jurisprudence. We will work to find consensus just as the male majority courts that came before us.”

Thirty years after McMorrow’s rise, Illinois has the third-highest majority female supreme court in the nation at 71%. Only Wisconsin (86%) and Washington (78%) have higher percentages, according to an analysis of data collected by Lee Enterprises’ Springfield bureau.

“It’s very encouraging,” said Lauren Price, a first year law student at Northern Illinois University College of Law. “I’ve thought for a while about becoming a judge myself after I graduate and practice law for a little bit and so it makes it seem very possible for me to do that by seeing these other women who are Supreme Court justices.”

Collective encouragement

Growing up, O’Brien had always wanted to be an attorney and looked to her teachers as role models for career-driven women.

“I remember several teachers coming back from having babies and I was like, ‘Oh, isn’t that great, they can work and do all of this,’ and underneath of it, what I found out later was just how hard of a time they were having,” O’Brien said. “They made it look possible and those are things I aspire to, and they were something that were very inspirational and very influential to me.”

O’Brien and her fellow female justices are making it seem possible for current law students like Samantha Malone, a third year law student at Northern Illinois University College of Law. Malone works as a graduate assistant for the Office of General Counsel at NIU and is a judicial law clerk in the Ogle County Courthouse.

“I feel very strongly about having a family and being a mother and a good mother,” Malone said. “Seeing women not just in law, but in powerful positions at all or in business-driven or career-driven women, gives me just a sense of just ability, like, ‘Oh, I can do that too.’ It reaffirms that there’s just a spot for you in what you’re doing.”

O’Brien had her first child at 37. By age 40, she was the mother of three.

“We all have a picture in our mind of everything being perfect and it’s going to look just like an ad,” O’Brien said. “That everything is always going to be perfect. And then I realized that for me, my kids were better and that I was a better mother because I did work and had a little outside influence. Don’t let great be the enemy of good.”

Law is still a male-dominated field. Men still comprise more than 61% of attorneys, according to the American Bar Association. But many women in law find support in one another, O’Brien said.

“A woman named Jean Smith just saw that I had potential and she kept encouraging me,” O’Brien said. “I think that those collective affirmations find a way… I think that the best advice I got from her, and from others, that if it’s important, you’re going to keep moving forward and you’ll find a way; and when you hit a roadblock, you’ll figure a way to get around it, or over it.”

Price, the first-year law student, said being a woman in law can be discouraging at times.

“But it is very encouraging talking to other women who are currently students, talking to women who are practicing attorneys,” she said, “and even talking to women who have retired and are older and may have a different perspective on how difficult it was for them to be women when they went to law school.”

Fourteen states have a majority female Supreme Court, while New Jersey and Pennsylvania have equal representation.

Representative court and elections

Illinois is one of four other states that is a representative court, meaning that the justices are elected by members of their respective districts. The state is also unique because it requires candidates to declare a party affiliation.

Following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census, state lawmakers voted to redistrict the Supreme Court’s district boundaries for the first time since 1964.

The change came after Democratic Justice Thomas Kilbride lost his bid for retention in 2020. Democrats, with a slim 4-3 majority at the time, feared they could lose control of the court without a more favorable map. The changes also helped even out population disparities between the districts that grew significantly over the past five-and-a-half decades.

“(Redistricting) did create an opportunity for Democrats to take over because the 2nd District had been a Republican stronghold since forever,” said John Luptin, executive director of the Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission. “And now you have a Democrat sitting in that seat.”

The state’s high court now has a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Money and endorsements

The entire political landscape has grown less friendly in recent times, O’Brien said.

“In the late 90s and early 2000s when I last ran for the General Assembly … there were tough campaigns, but they weren’t nearly as personal and the flood of dark money hadn’t happened yet,” she said.

O’Brien received campaign donations from top Democrats, including $500,000 each from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign and his personal trust, according to campaign finance reports.

During her election, O’Brien was endorsed by several labor unions and organizations such as Planned Parenthood. Abortion was considered a major campaign issue in the recent election.

“I always tell people that it’s great when somebody supports you, but they do so knowing that there’s nothing that they get in return for that other than they hope that it's somebody that will be fair and impartial,” O’Brien said. “And that’s all anyone can ask of a judge — and no one has ever asked me for anything else.”

The increase in female representation comes after the federal U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to an abortion.

“Particularly in the political and legal climate that we’re working in, I think it’s really important for women to be involved in the legal field,” said Malone, the third-year law student. “Whether that’s through representing a woman who is a victim of domestic violence or fighting for bodily autonomy and things like that.”

O’Brien said that each judge comes to the bench with their own perspective, but that they are focused on the merits of the case and the law.

“The law is still the law and we are going to do our best to interpret it as written, but I think that there’s always a different perspective that everyone brings based on their backgrounds,” O’Brien said.

Luptin echoed O’Brien and expressed that the court is not anticipated to change drastically because the premise of the law is unchanged.

Calls for more representation

Illinois has four white justices and three Black justices — the latter a record number. But there is zero representation from the Latino, Asian or indigenous communities.

Census Bureau data estimates 14.7% of Illinois’ population is Black and 18% is Hispanic.

There have been calls from the Latino legal community to address the lack of representation. Some leaders are calling for a Latino judge to be slated for the 2024 election to the seat held by Justice Joy Cunningham, a Black woman. She was appointed to replace Justice Anne Burke, who retired in November.

Illinois ranks fifth in the racial diversity of its court behind California, New Mexico, Florida and Washington according to data collected by Lee Enterprises Springfield Bureau.

But the progress has come after decades of more homogenous courts. A visual representation of the historic imbalance exists in the Supreme Court building, where hang the portraits of every justice who has retired.

Until the retirements of Garman and Burke, Luptin said, “there was only one African American and one woman in that room of 115 photographs.”

Photos: Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White