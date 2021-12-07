Illinois State Police trim FOID backlogs

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Police on Monday said the agency has significantly reduced the backlog in firearm owner identification (FOID) renewals, thanks to additional employees and a streamlined process.

In November 2020, there were 138,722 FOID renewals waiting to be processed, according to the Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau. That number was down to 28,648 in September and, as of December, was down to 7,800.

"Today's announcement by the Illinois State Police that the FOID application backlog has been dramatically reduced by more than 70 percent in the last year is great news for responsible gun owners in our state," said state Sen Rachelle Crowe, D- Glen Carbon.

"Responsible gun owners have a right to own a gun, and the government should make it easier, not harder for the proper paperwork to be filed," she said. "That's why I worked on legislation that will allow people to apply for their FOID card online to streamline the process and prevent backlogs going forward."

Crowe said area residents still waiting for their FOID applications to be processed can contact her office, which has a dedicated staff member for such inquiries. Her office is at 35 Executive Plaza Court in Maryville; her phone number is 618-251-9840.

State law requires the Illinois State Police to process FOID renewal applications within 60 business days. On Monday, state police said the current processing time is now 38 days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0