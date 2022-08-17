Illinois State Fair political days through the lens of veteran political reporters

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair is a time-honored tradition.

But it isn't all corn dogs, funnel cakes and lemon shakeups. Indeed, all that great state fair fare has always been served with a side of politics.

In non-election years, the fair has served as the traditional kickoff to political season. Prospective candidates for office can start collecting signatures just weeks later to secure a place on the March primary ballot.

And though long after the primary in election years, it serves as the point where the general election campaigns kick into high gear.

Democrats and Republicans each have their day in the sun on the director's lawn of the Illinois State Fairgrounds to rally support.

Democrats gathered on Wednesday this year while Republicans will gather Thursday.

Over the years, there have been a number of big moments at state fair political days. I asked some current and former Illinois political reporters to share some moments that stuck out to them. Here's a sampling:

Mary Ann Ahern, political reporter for NBC 5 Chicago

"I think the year that Jesse White said he would run again — after we all thought he was retiring — that was especially memorable. I missed his speech at the fairgrounds — when he announced he had changed his mind and was not retiring — and was scrambling to speak to him. He showed us! How about he stayed in office another 10 years after we all thought he was done!"

Kurt Erickson, Missouri statehouse reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch; former Lee Enterprises Illinois Capitol bureau chief

"In 2012, then-Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat, was booed everywhere he went on the fairgrounds during Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. Those doing the heckling were members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, who were upset with his efforts to freeze state worker pay, reform state pensions and close state facilities.

"I was eating a pork chop sandwich at the Pork Pavilion when Quinn made a stop for lunch amid the relentless boos. Later, the workers attended a Democratic rally, where, when Quinn began his speech, an airplane flew over the fairgrounds towing a banner that said 'Gov. Quinn — Unfair to workers.' It was not exactly a banner day for Quinn though."

Hannah Meisel, political reporter for NPR Illinois

"You know what they say: You never forget your first Illinois State Fair. (Do they say that?)

"Anyway, my first rendezvous at the fair's political days coincided with the 2014 race for governor. Political newcomer Bruce Rauner had already stunned Illinois' political class by becoming the first self-funded candidate to 'break the caps' laid out in a 2009 campaign finance law, thus allowing unlimited money in the governor's race (of course, four years later, an even wealthier guy came along and blew Rauner's millions out of the water), and defeating three veterans of Illinois Republican politics in the primary.

"After showing up to the fair the year before on his Harley as a relative unknown, Rauner repeated his slow motion motorcycle entrance to the Director's Lawn as his party's nominee and received a welcome not unlike a teen pop star.

"The well-funded operation provided for not only branded T-shirts for the throng of young volunteers, but also a cast of costumed campaign 'characters,' including a Pat Quinn/Pinnochio hybrid dubbed 'Quinnochio,' and a 'Rod Blagojevich,' clad in an orange prison uniform.

Even though I'd already been covering the statehouse for eight months at that point, I'll always remember both the energy and absurdity of that day as my true initiation into the world of Illinois state politics."

John Patterson, spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon; former statehouse reporter for The Daily Herald

"In the mid-late 90s my wife was a speech pathologist with Easter Seals in Decatur. (I was in the Lee Bureau at the time). She volunteered in the hearing screening station that was outside the Illinois Building. She had to be there first thing in the morning and I tagged along. I ended up watching a regular dog obedience competition. It was hilarious and impressive at the same time.

"Also watching were Gov. Jim Edgar and First Lady Brenda Edgar, big dog people. They hung out and watched the dogs and chatted with the owners. It struck me because no one was around. It was just the Edgars and a security person. They were wandering the fairgrounds checking out what was going on early one morning. For some reason, this image has always stood out. There are so many unique little things going on at the fair."

Rick Pearson, chief political reporter for the Chicago Tribune

"It was two decades ago at Democrat Day at the fair, but the memory still lingers as do the personalities.

"It had only been a few days earlier that Rod Blagojevich, then the Democratic nominee for governor and likely next chief executive after the George Ryan scandal, had criticized veteran Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan for steering $1.6 million in state funds to a college classmate who ran a private livestock show at the fairgrounds.

"Blagojevich termed it an act of arrogance by Madigan at a time when funding for social services and education were being scrutinized and slashed and he vowed to veto a similar grant if he was elected.

"On Democrat Day, Madigan did something unusual. He went out of his way to speak to the media because he wanted to leave a mark.

"'I don't plan to be critical of other Democrats,' the speaker said. 'I don't plan to be critical of Blagojevich. I could talk about some of his indiscretions, but I don't plan to do that because I plan to be a strong party chair and work to bring all the Democrats together.'

"Leaving little doubt that he was sending a warning to Blagojevich, the speaker repeated the word 'indiscretions.' but Madigan wouldn’t elaborate and the word 'indiscretions' hung over Blagojevich for weeks, putting him a defensive campaign posture.

"Madigan never did explain what he meant, even long after Blagojevich became governor, was impeached, sentenced to prison and released by Donald Trump.

"A month after that Democrat Day, back in Springfield, Blagojevich was still being asked by reporters what Madian was talking about. Blagojevich responded, 'How do you define indiscretions?'

"Madigan, himself, now finds himself facing federal corruption charges after a scandal in which Commonwealth Edison agreed to pay a $200 million fine for attempting to influence him. Madigan has pleaded not guilty."

Bernie Schoenburg, former political writer for The State Journal-Register

"This one is from 2017. Then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, despite pitched battles he waged with Democrats in the Illinois legislature, showed when talking to reporters at the fair that he was no fan of then-President Donald Trump. He made it very clear he didn't agree with Trump about there being good people on both sides at the Charlottesville demonstration.

"At that fair, demonstrators outside the Director's Lawn dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale, also were there because Rauner had indicated he would veto HB40, expanding abortion rights. Turns out, he later signed it, helping further fracture his support within the GOP and leading to a 2018 primary challenge from then-Rep. Jeanne Ives."